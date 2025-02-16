Churchill’s witty 1939 epigram that Russia is “…a riddle wrapped in the mystery inside an enigma” was historically ignorant. All Churchill had to do was open a decent history book about Russia and learn that from 1613 to the day of his speech, Russia had been a despotic autocracy that glorified war and conquest and that was brutal to its population and neighbors. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Senator John McCain saw some of the reality of Russia when he named it “a gas station masquerading as a country.” This war has exposed its utter hollowness. This history marks an opportunity. The planets seem to be aligning themselves to benefit Donald J. Trump to award him a Nobel Peace Prize because of his declared intention to end the war in Ukraine. Advertisement So far, his remarks distance themselves from the bumbling indecisiveness of the Biden White House, which never expressed a clear objective concerning Ukraine’s defense.

The savagery and brutal political control of its territory by the Mongol Horde is today deeply embedded in Russian political action and discourse.

Trump has an unbelievable opportunity to go down in history as a far-seeing, decisive statesman while ridding himself of accusations of collaboration with Russia. The steps he needs to take are common sensical in the extreme. Let us first recognize that, militarily, economically, and politically, Russia has exposed itself as a country without substance regarding the usual standards of civilized behavior. The savagery and brutal political control of its territory by the Mongol Horde is today deeply embedded in Russian political action and discourse. Other Topics of Interest Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why As Vladimir Putin’s control weakens, paranoia is spreading through his regime in Russia and across the Kremlin’s arenas of influence – making the fight for truth increasingly urgent. Trump should tell Putin to withdraw his army from Ukraine and return all illegally captured territories to Ukrainian sovereignty. Reparations would be paid to Ukraine to compensate for the damage caused to civilian structures by the war after assessment by a specially created international body. War crimes would be referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Most importantly, to end Russia’s centuries-long adoration of its “greatness” because of conquest, the long-term security of Eastern Europe may only be guaranteed by Ukraine’s joining a meaningful security union like NATO. Advertisement

Up to now, NATO has done a poor job of explaining and countering Russian propaganda.