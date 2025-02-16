Churchill’s witty 1939 epigram that Russia is “…a riddle wrapped in the mystery inside an enigma” was historically ignorant.

All Churchill had to do was open a decent history book about Russia and learn that from 1613 to the day of his speech, Russia had been a despotic autocracy that glorified war and conquest and that was brutal to its population and neighbors.

Senator John McCain saw some of the reality of Russia when he named it “a gas station masquerading as a country.” This war has exposed its utter hollowness.

This history marks an opportunity. The planets seem to be aligning themselves to benefit Donald J. Trump to award him a Nobel Peace Prize because of his declared intention to end the war in Ukraine.

So far, his remarks distance themselves from the bumbling indecisiveness of the Biden White House, which never expressed a clear objective concerning Ukraine’s defense.

Trump has an unbelievable opportunity to go down in history as a far-seeing, decisive statesman while ridding himself of accusations of collaboration with Russia.

The steps he needs to take are common sensical in the extreme. Let us first recognize that, militarily, economically, and politically, Russia has exposed itself as a country without substance regarding the usual standards of civilized behavior. The savagery and brutal political control of its territory by the Mongol Horde is today deeply embedded in Russian political action and discourse.

Trump should tell Putin to withdraw his army from Ukraine and return all illegally captured territories to Ukrainian sovereignty. Reparations would be paid to Ukraine to compensate for the damage caused to civilian structures by the war after assessment by a specially created international body. War crimes would be referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Most importantly, to end Russia’s centuries-long adoration of its “greatness” because of conquest, the long-term security of Eastern Europe may only be guaranteed by Ukraine’s joining a meaningful security union like NATO.

Up to now, NATO has done a poor job of explaining and countering Russian propaganda.

Nothing else will do because the “greatness” sickness of Russia is unlikely to disappear for generations, if at all. It is too deeply embedded in its history and social habits. WW II ended in 1945, 80 years ago.

Still, its story has morphed into a purely Russian victory (not the Soviet Union and its other peoples) – without mentioning the vital military supply chain from the West or the Allied Forces’ contribution to the war in  Europe.

Having little else to celebrate, Victory Day on May 9 on Red Square is a paroxysm of Russian greatness and superiority.

Ukraine’s membership in NATO would greatly relieve Europe, particularly the east European states. Up to now, NATO has done a poor job of explaining and countering Russian propaganda. NATO is defensive.

It is only Russian propaganda that has magically transformed the organization of 32 countries (imagine them trying to assemble the forces for an invasion of Russia) into an aggressive body.

Finally, let us recognize that Ukraine’s population’s nationhood, ingenuity, and bravery during this war have set a new standard of civilized behavior.

Along with clutching a Nobel Peace Prize, Mr. Trump, if he grasps the opportunity, would soon find his statue in every Ukrainian and European hamlet.

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post

About the author: In 1991-1992 Mr. Gayowsky opened Canada’s diplomatic mission to Ukraine. In 1993-1994, on retirement, he opened EBRD’s office in Ukraine as its resident representative. He has followed the history and events of the Soviet Union, Ukraine and Russia since his teens. Soon he may be enjoying his 91st birthday.

Bluesky/Twitter: Leaders in the West, including Winston Churchill, have misjudged Russia by not understanding its history and “greatness” disease. Now Donald Trump has a chance to make history and cement his own legacy,  garnering statues of him erected across Europe and a Nobel prize in Mar-a-Lago.

Nestor Gayowsky
Nestor Gayowsky
Nestor Gayowsky is a former Canadian diplomat. From 1981 to 1983, he was posted to Moscow as Trade Commissioner, becoming in i1989 Executive Director of the Canada-Soviet Union Trade Task Force. In December 1990 he became Canada’s first domestic diplomatic representative to the Ukrainian and Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republics and Consul General. In December 1991, Nestor delivered Canada’s formal diplomatic recognition of Ukraine to the newly elected President. Subsequently he had the honor of establishing Canada’s Embassy in Kiev in January 1992 as Charge d’Affaires.
