From managing multi-million dollar humanitarian aid contracts with USAID and the US State Department to advising the Ukrainian government on developing its defense industrial base, I’ve spent the last three years witnessing how American engagement transforms Ukraine’s capabilities. With US foreign assistance paused and pending review, it’s critical to understand what we risk losing: A strategic partnership that has strengthened America’s defense industrial base.

What’s at stake extends far beyond immediate foreign aid. By helping modernize Ukraine’s defense industrial base, we’re not just supporting an ally – we’re making a strategic investment that enhances American manufacturing capabilities, secures vital supply chains, and builds lasting partnerships that multiply US strength.

Every dollar invested in Ukraine’s defense sector delivers measurable returns for American security and industry. Smart engagement with Ukraine’s defense sector presents a rare chance to enhance America’s military readiness, create domestic jobs, and establish a more resilient security architecture that better protects US interests for decades to come.

Read on to see how maintaining and strengthening American-Ukrainian defense partnerships is both beneficial and imperative to meet the new security priorities laid out by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Expanding American industrial capabilities

US defense companies engaged in developing co-production partnerships gain valuable wartime manufacturing insights while keeping production lines active.

These collaborations in turn maintain and expand American manufacturing capacity, support US defense suppliers, and drive innovation in defense production.

Strengthening industrial output ensures the US remains prepared for future conflicts while enhancing global competitiveness.

The Department of Defense reports that contract awards and grants related to Ukraine defense production have been made to suppliers in at least 38 US states since February 2022. These contracts represent significant revenue growth for manufacturers of ammunition, precision-guided munitions, and air defense systems. For example, US producers have achieved a 178% increase in 155mm projectile production since 2022, demonstrating how Ukraine-focused investments are revitalizing American manufacturing capabilities.

Enhancing interoperability with allies

Aligning Ukraine’s defense production with NATO standards strengthens cohesion among allied forces. Standardized production leads to:

Seamless integration of Ukrainian and NATO forces in joint operations

Reduced logistical complexity for US military and allied efforts in Europe and beyond

Increased combat effectiveness in future allied operations

Interoperability ensures that US forces and allies can operate more efficiently and effectively when it matters most.

Through initiatives like the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes around 50 nations, the US and allies are coordinating industrial efforts to expand production capacity, improve standardization, and enhance integration of equipment. Member nations have committed over $98 billion in security assistance and are working together on key initiatives like doubling ammunition production capacity and establishing new production facilities for critical systems.

Expanding economic opportunities for US companies

Defense partnerships with Ukraine create new market opportunities for American businesses.

These collaborations open pathways for US defense contractors and technology firms, strengthen American leadership in global defense exports, and position US companies for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. Early involvement in Ukraine’s defense industry ensures long-term economic and strategic advantages for the United States.

Several major US defense contractors have already announced partnerships with Ukrainian industry, creating new market opportunities. Companies like Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Amentum are developing co-production and co-sustainment agreements for systems ranging from unmanned aerial vehicles to armored vehicle maintenance. These early partnerships position US firms advantageously for Ukraine’s long-term defense modernization and integration with Western standards.

Strengthening US supply chain resilience

The war in Ukraine has exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. Diversifying production with trusted allies:

Reduces dependence on adversarial nations for critical components

Secures access to essential materials and technologies

Increases resilience in US and allied defense production

A robust supply chain strengthens American industry and enhances national security.

The conflict has catalyzed new international manufacturing partnerships that reduce dependence on adversarial nations. For instance, US companies are now establishing production facilities in partner nations like Poland and working with suppliers in countries such as Japan and Australia to manufacture critical components. These diversified supply chains enhance American industrial resilience while strengthening bonds with allies.

Building long-term strategic advantages

Beyond immediate benefits, these collaborations create a stronger, more self-sufficient global security network. A modernized Ukrainian defense industry, aligned with US and NATO standards, strengthens deterrence against shared adversaries, reduces the burden on US forces, and contributes to long-term global stability. These efforts reinforce American national security while expanding economic opportunities for US businesses.

For US defense industry leaders and policymakers, the strategic imperative is clear: strengthening Ukraine’s defense industrial base serves vital American interests.

By helping Ukraine develop robust domestic production capabilities, we enable a crucial ally to defend itself while reducing long-term dependency on US military aid. These partnerships create American jobs, expand our industrial capabilities, and forge enduring strategic relationships that enhance global security.

Most importantly, they help ensure Ukraine can not only win its current fight but emerge as a stronger, self-sufficient partner capable of deterring future aggression.

This is more than just good policy – it’s a strategic investment in American security and global stability.

This article was republished with permission of the author. First published on LinkedIn on Jan. 31, 2025.