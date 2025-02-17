Donald Trump’s campaign promise to end the Ukraine war in a day was rightly taken with more than a pinch of salt. But following his conversations last week with Presidents Putin and Zelensky, and with US special envoy Keith Kellogg due in Kyiv this week, there are rising expectations that a settlement may be on the cards. Three years after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Zelensky argues that Putin is not preparing for peace and that only heightened pressure on Russia will stop the terror. “Right now, we need the unity and support of all our partners in the fight for a just end to this war,” he said after a rocket attack on Kyiv last week. As my latest polling has found, many Ukrainians believe such unity and support is in short supply. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Advertisement Fewer than half believe the US or EU countries – let alone NATO – are doing enough to help Ukraine. Though two thirds say the same of Britain, this is down from 74% two years ago. More weapons, tanks and military equipment are what they want most, followed by NATO membership and stricter sanctions on Russia, but there is little hope that they will arrive. If Ukraine’s faith in the West is weakening, it is with good reason. The days of Ukrainian flags flying from homes and public buildings are long gone. I found the proportion of Americans saying they were already doing too much for the country in both humanitarian and military terms had edged up since 2023; in Britain it has doubled. Nearly half of Trump voters think the US is already doing too much on the military front. On both sides of the Atlantic, opinion has shifted away from pursuing an outright Ukrainian victory and towards a compromise. Other Topics of Interest As Russia Continues to Absorb Belarus, Lukashenko Fears an Armed Uprising The Lukashenko regime is on edge about both Russian annexation and opposition members supporting Ukraine. For years, it has been hunting Belarusian volunteers who fight for Ukraine worldwide.

The proportions in Britain and the US who see Russia as a serious threat to their country’s security has crept up at the same time as their willingness to help combat that threat on the front line has wavered.

After three years of brutal attritional war and the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives, Ukrainians are weary and optimism is harder to find. Fewer than a quarter say the defense of their country is progressing successfully, down from 85% two years ago. While most see a stalemate rather than a Russian advantage, many are less confident that the invasion will be defeated. Not surprisingly, Ukrainians overwhelmingly oppose lowering the conscription age from 25 to 18, as the Biden administration urged last year. Advertisement Accordingly, the country increasingly accepts that a settlement will have to be reached through negotiation rather than battle. A large majority now expects a diplomatic solution rather than a military conclusion – the reverse of the case in 2023. Only three in ten believe it is possible for Ukraine to regain all the territory annexed by Russia, and that the country should fight until this is achieved. Most feel they will have to give up land for peace – either because there is no chance of regaining the territory that has been lost through military means or, more often, because the cost of the continuing war is too great. A huge majority wants to start negotiating. For what it’s worth, many Russians also want to see talks. You might think it odd to cite polling from a country where dissenting views are, shall we say, discouraged, or wonder whether Putin heeds domestic opinion. I agree that we should treat these particular results with a degree of caution. But they are still instructive, especially in showing how many are prepared to defy the official narrative, and how opinion is shifting. Advertisement While support for Putin appears to remain high and most Russians buy his version of events, I found approval of the “special military operation” in Ukraine drifting down compared to my 2023 survey, especially among those who get their news from something other than Russian state media. Strikingly, nearly half of Russians said life had got worse over the last three years, and when we asked them to say unprompted who they blamed for this, “the federal government,” “the president” and “the conflict in Ukraine” were the top answers. Large majorities say they expect the war to end with a diplomatic solution, and say they want to begin negotiations.

The idea of officially recognizing their territory as Russian is anathema to Ukrainians.