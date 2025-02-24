For Ukraine, the three years of the full-scale war has not only been a time of loss and suffering, but also a period of deep rethinking for the country, including its position in the world around. It has been a period marked by strengthened national consciousness and power of the spirit.

Turning to my own personal experience, these three years have become not only a chronicle of the resilience of the Ukrainian people, but also a time of inner growth. I have seen ordinary people become heroes; I have seen volunteering and mutual assistance became the norm; I have seen how a collective love for our Motherland can unite us.

The art of war

The war in Ukraine has been a severe test for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). We have been the cost of mistakes and their impact on the loss of territory and people. At the same time, it has become an impetus for the development of our military. Our soldiers are adapting, learning from mistakes, developing new methods of fighting the enemy, and increasing their technological advantage.

During this time, we have once again realized the critical importance of the many branches of the AFU. Artillery, aviation, infantry and others have each played a decisive role in the defense of our country. And we have learned how to effectively combine these various strengths to pursue victory.

Mobilization and training of reserves has also been an important lesson for us – ensuring sufficient combat-trained and motivated soldiers. The war has made us rethink our approaches to reserve training, and we have started to change them.

Social sphere

The war has changed the lives of many Ukrainian civilians, leaving them without homes, jobs and psychological support. It has revealed the incredible power of volunteerism and mutual aid. Thousands of people have come together to support the army.

Refugees and internally displaced people have faced many difficulties, including the loss of housing, jobs, and social ties. However, thanks to the support of the state, international organizations and volunteers, many have been able to adapt to new conditions and start a new life.

Information warfare and propaganda have also become prominent aspects of this conflict. Both sides have used different methods to influence public opinion and to support their interests. Once again, we have seen how critical thinking and media literacy are important to avoid falling victim to propaganda, to think rationally, and to make informed decisions.

Economy

Industry, agriculture, trade and other sectors of the economy have suffered significant losses. However, thanks to international assistance, we have managed to maintain economic stability and continue to fight for the recovery of our country.

Restoring infrastructure is also an important task. Houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure destroyed during the invasion all need to be rebuilt.

However, we believe that with hard work and the right international support, we will be able to rebuild our country and make it better than before.

Politics and psychology

The three years of war have brought not only physical destruction but also profound changes in the political landscape and the psychology of our people. The war has changed Ukraine’s domestic policy, forcing us to rethink our values and priorities.

The war has left a deep mark on the souls of both the military and civilians. The psychological trauma of war, including fear, stress and uncertainty, have become the unwelcome but unavoidable companions of many people.

Effective forms of psychological support, including assistance in overcoming these difficulties, are extremely important for ensuring the mental health of our society.

Adapting to new living conditions has been another challenge. Many people have had to change their lifestyle, habits, and even their professions. But Ukrainians have demonstrated an incredible capacity for adaptation and survival.

During the three years of the full-scale invasion – a new stage in Russia’s long war against Ukraine – we have realized our strength, experienced our weaknesses, found ourselves, and shown the world our ability to resist and be unbreakable.

We have changed forever.