As well as the challenges faced by the full nation by the full-scale war inflicted on Ukraine in 2022 it has been a powerful source of artistic expression. Music represents a potent symbol of resistance, hope, and unity. Many older songs have taken on new, deeply symbolic meanings while others were forged in the fire of war, giving voice to Ukraine’s unbreakable spirit.

Here are some of the songs that have become the soundtrack of this war for Ukrainians:

“Ой у лузі червона калина” (“Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow”)

This song dates back to the Ukrainian Sich Riflemen (1914–1918) - volunteer units formed in Halychyna that fought as part of the Austro-Hungarian army against the Russian Empire in pursuit of Ukraine’s independence. After the collapse of Austria-Hungary, they became the core of the army of the Western Ukrainian People’s Republic and continued the struggle for Ukrainian statehood.

In the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the lead singer of Boombox, performed the song in Kyiv’s Sofiyska Square while holding a rifle. The video went viral, and the song became a new anthem of Ukrainian resistance. British band Pink Floyd recorded their own version, donating proceeds to support Ukraine.

“Стефанія” (“Stefania”) – Kalush Orchestra

“Stefania” by Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra became a global hit after winning Eurovision 2022. Originally written as a tribute to lead singer Oleh Psiuk’s mother, the song evolved into an anthem for all Ukrainian mothers waiting for their sons to return from war.

During the Eurovision broadcast, the band’s vocalist called on the world to help the defenders of Azovstal in Mariupol, adding even greater significance to the song. Soon after, a music video was released, filmed among the ruins of cities destroyed by Russia, showing the world both the horrors of war and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

“Фортеця Бахмут” (“Fortress Bakhmut”) – Antytila

This song became a true anthem for Ukrainian defenders holding the line in Bakhmut — one of the fiercest battlegrounds of the war. The city’s defense lasted for almost ten months, from the summer of 2022 to May 2023, making it one of the longest and most brutal battles of Russia’s war against Ukraine.(2)

Its performers, the band Antytila, do more than just sing about war. From the first days of the invasion, they joined Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and worked as paramedics on the frontlines.

“Воїни Світла” (“Voiny Svitla (Warriors of Light”)) – Lyapis Trubetskoy

This composition was first performed in 2014 during the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv. It quickly gained popularity among protesters, becoming one of the unofficial anthems of Euromaidan.

Its meaning deepened even further during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Today, it is perceived as an anthem of Ukrainian heroes fighting against total darkness.

Справа в тому, що в мене немає дому” (“The Thing Is, I Have No Home”) – Odyn v kanoe

One of the most haunting musical compositions of the war. Written before the full-scale invasion, the song took on a new, tragic meaning in 2022.

“The thing is, I have no home” — these words became a stark reality for millions of Ukrainians forced to flee their destroyed cities and villages. With millions displaced, this song became not just an emotional ballad, but almost a documentary soundtrack of Ukraine’s suffering.

“Буде весна” (“Spring Will Come”) – Max Barskih

In the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian singer Max Barskih abandoned his Russian-language music and recorded “Bude Vesna” (Spring Will Come) before joining the frontline himself.

The song quickly became a hit and a symbol of hope: despite the war, the destruction, and the losses, Ukraine would endure the dark winter and see the spring — the spring of victory and peace.

“Думи” (“Thoughts”) – Artem Pivovarov & Dorofeeva

This song is part of Artem Pivovarov’s cultural project “Your Poems, My Notes,” which reimagines Ukrainian poetry in a modern musical format: here and here.

At its core is a poem by Taras Shevchenko, Ukraine’s great poet and freedom fighter, whose words resonate now more than ever. A duet with Nadia Dorofeeva adds depth and emotion, transforming 19th-century poetry into a musical manifesto of Ukrainian resilience.

“Місто Марії” (“City of Maria”) – Okean Elzy

This song is dedicated to Mariupol - a city that Russia has effectively wiped off the map.

The title, “City of Maria,” not only refers to Mariupol itself but also symbolizes Mother Ukraine, suffering but unbroken. Released in 2022 after months of siege, relentless bombings, and near-total destruction, the song serves as a musical memorial to the city and its people, who defended it to the end.

Its poignant lyrics — “I know you are tired, but you must keep going” — have become a reflection of Ukrainian endurance, struggle, and unbreakable will.

“Дике поле” (“Wild Field”) – Yarmak

The title “Dyke Pole” (Wild Field) refers to the historical name of Ukraine’s steppes, where Cossacks once fought - and where today, the battle for freedom rages on.

The song embodies the strength and determination of Ukrainians fighting for their land, just as their ancestors did. From the first days of the full-scale war, Yarmak joined the Ukrainian army, defending his country with a weapon in hand.

“Dyke Pole” is a reflection of his personal experience.

“Маніфест” (“Manifesto”) – Artem Pivovarov

The core message of the song is “A yellow-blue heart never surrenders.” It serves as a tribute to the Ukrainian flag, which has become a global symbol of resilience and struggle.

Since the first days of the full-scale war, Ukraine’s flag has flown across the world—over the squares of London, Paris, Berlin, Washington, and hundreds of other cities. Its colors have illuminated global landmarks, from the Eiffel Tower to the Brandenburg Gate. It has been carried at anti-war protests and worn by soldiers, volunteers, refugees, and politicians.

These two colors have truly become a part of every Ukrainian heart.

These songs carry the memory of those who have fought and are still fighting against Russia’s war of aggression. One day, they will rise even louder — no longer drowned out by constant sirens and explosions — when peace finally returns to Ukraine.