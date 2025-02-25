After 3 Years of War, What’s Next for Ukraine & Europe? | Bohdan Nahaylo

3 years since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on Ukraine. 11 years since the start of the Russian war against Ukraine. With Volodymir Zelenskyy ready to leave his post, (if that benefited Ukraine) and with a sharp turn of the new U.S. administration in the negotiation process with Moscow - where are we today in the long process of fighting for freedom and ending the war?

To unpack the complex situation, Kyiv finds itself in, TVP World was joined by Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post.