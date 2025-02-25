Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

3rd Anniversary Specials Top News

After 3 Years of War, What’s Next for Ukraine & Europe? | Bohdan Nahaylo

To unpack the complex situation, Kyiv finds itself in, TVP World was joined by Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post.

By TVP World
7h ago
POPULAR
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
‘Trump Recruited as Moscow Asset,’ Says Ex-KGB Spy Chief
Alnur Mussayev, former head of Kazakhstan’s security service, who rose up the ranks of the Soviet KGB, claims Moscow groomed Trump under pseudonym “Krasnov” in 1987.
By Stash Luczkiw
Feb. 22
ANALYSIS: Untested Trump Team Given Lesson in Diplomacy by Elite Kremlin Negotiators
By Stefan Korshak
Feb. 19
Trump Gives Europe 3 Weeks to Accept Ukraine’s ‘Surrender,’ Says European Lawmaker
By Julia Struck
Feb. 21

3 years since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion on Ukraine. 11 years since the start of the Russian war against Ukraine. With Volodymir Zelenskyy ready to leave his post, (if that benefited Ukraine) and with a sharp turn of the new U.S. administration in the negotiation process with Moscow - where are we today in the long process of fighting for freedom and ending the war? 

To unpack the complex situation, Kyiv finds itself in, TVP World was joined by Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

POPULAR VIDEOS
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks War in Ukraine
‘Putin’s Army Is Falling Apart – Is This the Breaking Point?’ Kyiv Post’s Jason Smart Asks
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 17
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal Ukraine
Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 17
Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why Putin
Putin’s Delusions Are Leading to Disaster – Here’s Why
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 16
Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive? Top News
Is the US Holding Ukraine Back? Will Ukraine Survive?
By Jason Jay Smart
Feb. 20
Read Next
‘Where are you, Sen. Lindsey Graham?’ – Americans in Kyiv Protest Trump’s Tilt Toward Russia Top News
‘Where are you, Sen. Lindsey Graham?’ – Americans in Kyiv Protest Trump’s Tilt Toward Russia
By Katie Livingstone
1h ago
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage? Europe
EU’s $200 Billion Dilemma: Seize Russian Assets or Hold for Leverage?
By Julia Struck
2h ago
Europe Pitches to Push Trump out of $500 Billion Ukraine Rare Earth Deal Ukraine
Europe Pitches to Push Trump out of $500 Billion Ukraine Rare Earth Deal
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
David DeBatto – The KGB Playbook Putin Is STILL Using Today Ukraine
David DeBatto – The KGB Playbook Putin Is STILL Using Today
By Jason Jay Smart
3h ago
« Previous Feb 24, 2022 – Memories of Those Who Were Not Afraid as War Began
Next » David DeBatto – The KGB Playbook Putin Is STILL Using Today