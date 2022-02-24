3rd Anniversary Specials

Latest

Letters to the Past: What Ukrainians Wish They Knew Before Russia’s 2022 Invasion
Top News
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion, but instead of collapsing, Ukraine stood firm - lives changed forever, a nation united, and now, Ukrainians write letters to their past selves.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
4h ago
‘You Have Defended Not Only Your Country, But All of Europe’ – Danish PM’s Powerful Speech in Kyiv
Zelensky
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged European nations to remove “all self-imposed red lines” and scale up military and financial assistance to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
After 3 Years of War, What’s Next for Ukraine &amp; Europe? | Bohdan Nahaylo
Top News
To unpack the complex situation, Kyiv finds itself in, TVP World was joined by Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post.
By TVP World
5h ago
The Soundtrack of War - Anthems of Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
Top News
Music is a powerful symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression, songs of war echo through trenches, shelters and liberated cities - the voice of a nation that refuses to surrender.
By Regina Filonenko
5h ago
What World Leaders Were Saying on Feb. 24, 2022 - Tweets From the Past
Top News
As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, it seems timely to review what some world leaders said on the then-named Twitter on Feb. 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
By Kyiv Post
10h ago
Three Years of War in Ukraine: Drones Change Face of Combat Forever
Top News
“It may seem like we are building the Terminator or the Skynet… but really these upgrades are only refinements, there can’t be a moment when the drones will suddenly become sentient.”
By Stefan Korshak
22h ago
‘Ukraine Is Standing but America Is Falling’ – Serhii Plokhii
Ukraine
Ukrainian American historian Serhii Plokhii said that Europe has a chance to reassert its agency and bring lasting peace to Europe by standing with Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
23h ago
Born Under Air Raids: The Children Who Never Knew Peace EXCLUSIVE
Top News
On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we share the stories of mothers who chose life in the midst of war.
By Alisa Orlova
1d ago
After 3 Years of Full-Scale War, Hope is in the Air
3rd Anniversary Specials
OPINION: After 3 Years of Full-Scale War, Hope is in the Air
What needs to be done if Russia’s war against Ukraine can be stopped
By Kurt Volker
1d ago
Feb 24, 2022 – Memories of Those Who Were Not Afraid as War Began EXCLUSIVE
3rd Anniversary Specials
Three of Chernihiv’s residents told Kyiv Post of the difficult choices they had to make on that February morning as Russian tanks already approached their city.
By Sergii Kostezh
1d ago
After 3 Years of Hell, We Stand Firm
Top News
In the vein of “poetry is news that stays news,” Kyiv Post’s chief editor celebrates Ukrainians’ determination as they commemorate the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
By Bohdan Nahaylo
1d ago
Ukraine Before 2022 – A Reminder of What Ukrainians Are Fighting For
Top News
A glimpse of life in Ukraine before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion.
By Leo Chiu
1d ago
Three Years of War: A Void to Fill
Top News
On this fateful day, Ukrainian writer and former president of PEN Ukraine Andrey Kurkov reflects on the impact of the war on Ukraine’s invaluable cultural heritage.
By Andriy Kurkov
1d ago
‘None of Us Left the War’ – Ukraine’s Veterans on PTSD, Survival Guilt, Struggle for Meaning EXCLUSIVE
Top News
Ukrainian veterans open up about life after the front, the struggle to fit in, and why some still feel the pull to return.
By Julia Struck
1d ago
3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians
3rd Anniversary Specials
Reflections on our mistakes, misconceptions and unexpected lessons.
By Karina Dolomanzhy
1d ago
Three Years of War: Build Up in Week Leading to Russia’s 2022 Full-Scale Invasion
Top News
In the days leading up to the start of President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” many still thought the unthinkable would not happen, even as Moscow’s saber rattling became deafening.
By Kyiv Post
1d ago