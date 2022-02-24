3rd Anniversary Specials

Latest
On Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion, but instead of collapsing, Ukraine stood firm - lives changed forever, a nation united, and now, Ukrainians write letters to their past selves.
4h ago
Zelensky
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged European nations to remove “all self-imposed red lines” and scale up military and financial assistance to Ukraine.
4h ago
To unpack the complex situation, Kyiv finds itself in, TVP World was joined by Bohdan Nahaylo, Editor-in-Chief of the Kyiv Post.
5h ago
Music is a powerful symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Russian aggression, songs of war echo through trenches, shelters and liberated cities - the voice of a nation that refuses to surrender.
5h ago
As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, it seems timely to review what some world leaders said on the then-named Twitter on Feb. 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
10h ago
“It may seem like we are building the Terminator or the Skynet… but really these upgrades are only refinements, there can’t be a moment when the drones will suddenly become sentient.”
22h ago
Ukrainian American historian Serhii Plokhii said that Europe has a chance to reassert its agency and bring lasting peace to Europe by standing with Ukraine.
23h ago
On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we share the stories of mothers who chose life in the midst of war.
1d ago
What needs to be done if Russia’s war against Ukraine can be stopped
1d ago
Three of Chernihiv’s residents told Kyiv Post of the difficult choices they had to make on that February morning as Russian tanks already approached their city.
1d ago
In the vein of “poetry is news that stays news,” Kyiv Post’s chief editor celebrates Ukrainians’ determination as they commemorate the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
1d ago
A glimpse of life in Ukraine before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion.
1d ago
On this fateful day, Ukrainian writer and former president of PEN Ukraine Andrey Kurkov reflects on the impact of the war on Ukraine’s invaluable cultural heritage.
1d ago
Ukrainian veterans open up about life after the front, the struggle to fit in, and why some still feel the pull to return.
1d ago
Reflections on our mistakes, misconceptions and unexpected lessons.
1d ago
In the days leading up to the start of President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” many still thought the unthinkable would not happen, even as Moscow’s saber rattling became deafening.
1d ago