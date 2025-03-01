Ukraine will rally behind Zelensky and fight on.

Europe will step up and support Ukraine because most European leaders have finally figured out that Russia is an existential threat to Europe. Most European leaders are also I think glad someone - Zelensky - had the balls to stand up to bullies like Trump and Vance.

Zelensky appeared last night as the leader of the free world, not Trump, the bully, asking Ukraine to say thank you for its support (lying about the $350 billion in U.S. support when the actual number is one third of this) when it has lost hundreds of thousands of dead, injured and kidnapped to Russian brutality.

I wrote earlier that this White House meeting would at least finally show Zelensky and Ukraine where the Trump administration is now on the war - one way or another. It’s now clear they are with Russia. Ukraine can now adjust. But it will fight on. It has no choice as Ukrainians know this fight is one for their very survival.

Trump will cut military aid to Ukraine and likely lift sanctions on Russia. This will cause many more Ukrainian lives to be lost - blood now on the hands of Trump and Vance.

For Western business it will become a nightmare navigating Western sanctions as Europe will keep them in place. Imagine a US bank with operations in Europe - who does it comply with?

NATO is dead. The Transatlantic alliance is dead. Good luck to the U.S. standing up to China with the $2 trillion Russian economy by its side, rather than the $26 trillion European economy.

Russia might have the advantage now in the war with Ukraine but it still has to take that advantage and deliver that into victory on the battlefield. That’s going to be hard in reality as Russia lacks the troops to take and occupy much more of Ukraine.

Actually, it could still be a poisoned chalice for Putin.

Reprinted from the author’s tashecon blog! See the original here.

