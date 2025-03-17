The Trump administration’s “Intelligence Pause” didn’t just dim the lights on Ukraine – it plunged them into a black abyss, and the Kursk salient became the killing ground where that betrayal drew blood.

For months, Ukrainian forces clung to this jagged shard of Russian turf, a defiant middle finger to Moscow’s imperial delusions. They held it with guts, guile, and a trickle of US-provided intel – until Washington yanked the plug.

What followed was a fighting withdrawal that turned into a pivotal strategic battle, a grim testament to what happens when a frontline army loses its eyes and ears.

Imagine the chaos: Ukrainian battalions, battered by Russian armor and North Korean shock troops, pulling back under a sky thick with drones they couldn’t see coming. Ukrainian artillery thundered blind, tanks maneuvered on guesswork, and infantry scrambled through kill zones, all because the US satellite feeds, intercepts, and warnings once piped from Langley went dark.

The Russians, sensing weakness, pounced – hammering the line with precision Ukraine couldn’t match. Retreat became a meat grinder, every kilometer paid for with the lives of Ukrainian soldiers who deserved better from Washington.

In the brutal ballet of combined arms warfare, no moves are harder than breaking contact with a superior foe and withdrawing in good order. It’s a high-stakes game – tanks shielding infantry, artillery laying smoke, drones scouting the enemy’s next lunge – all synchronized by real-time intelligence.

Without it, the dance collapses. Flanks buckle, units vanish in ambushes, and cohesion bleeds out. Kursk’s fall wasn’t just a withdrawal; it was a masterclass in how to cripple an ally without firing a shot.

Ukrainian commanders, robbed of the big picture, fought with one hand tied, their men dying for every misstep forced on them by Washington. The cost? Hundreds of Ukrainian lives – sons, fathers, brothers – left in the mud of a salient that could’ve been held.

Worse, much worse, Kursk was a poker chip, a strategic prize to slap on the bargaining table when the inevitable talks with Moscow begin. Now, it’s gone, snatched back by Putin’s goons because Washington decided Ukraine’s sacrifice wasn’t worth a few satellite passes.

This wasn’t just a tactical blunder; it was a deliberate gut punch to Kyiv’s war effort, a signal to the Kremlin that America’s word is cheap. The “Intelligence Pause” didn’t pause anything – it accelerated Ukraine’s losses and handed Putin a win he didn’t earn.

Washington swiped a critical card from the coming negotiations, leaving Kyiv weaker and the West smaller. A bad move all around, paid for in the currency of Ukrainian blood, sweat, and tears.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s and not necessarily those of Kyiv Post.