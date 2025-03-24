Vladimir Putin, Russia’s leader since 1999, has consistently acted as an aggressor and authoritarian ruler, and is now charged as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Under his leadership, Russia has repeatedly attacked democratic neighbors, most recently Ukraine, with devastating consequences. Putin’s demands should hold no sway over NATO’s decisions—especially regarding Ukraine’s membership.

Since 1998, NATO has expanded from 16 members to 32 democracies without Russian consent, demonstrating clearly that Russia neither deserves nor receives veto power over NATO admissions. It was Czechia, Hungary and Poland (1999) Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia (2004); Albania and Croatia (2009); Montenegro (2017); North Macedonia (2020); Finland (2023); and Sweden (2024).

Since 1998, NATO has expanded from 16 members to 32 democracies without Russian consent Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, and other recent NATO members sit geographically closer to key Russian cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg than Ukraine does. The Kremlin’s rhetoric about NATO encroachment is deliberate disinformation, repeated too often in the West without merit. NATO is fundamentally defensive, explicitly designed to deter aggression, not provoke it.

Ukraine’s admission would substantially strengthen NATO by bolstering its defenses with one of Europe’s largest and most battle-tested militaries. Ukraine currently fields approximately 1,000,000 seasoned troops—a military force significantly larger than those of Poland (200,000), Lithuania (100,000), Latvia (25,000), Estonia (25,000), the UK (100,000), and even surpassing Turkey’s formidable army of 800,000. Beyond sheer size, Ukrainian forces bring unparalleled experience gained from continuous modern combat against Russian aggression, immediately enhancing NATO’s deterrent capabilities.

Historically, Ukraine’s strategic importance to Russia cannot be overstated. Upon the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine was second only to Russia itself in economic strength, population, and strategic resources. Ukraine’s geographic position on the Black Sea, combined with its 37 million citizens, extensive arable land (one-third of Europe’s total), and critical reserves of strategic minerals like uranium, titanium, and lithium, made Ukraine Russia’s most coveted prize. This significance explains Putin’s vehement opposition to Ukraine joining NATO over the past 25 years.

Putin’s invasions—first into Georgia in 2008 and then into Ukraine in 2014 and again in 2022—underscore precisely why Ukraine urgently seeks NATO membership. Over the past decade, Ukraine has paid an enormous price, with over 500,000 casualties defending its democracy and sovereignty from Russian aggression. Ukrainian citizens’ heroic resilience and sacrifice demand decisive action from NATO.

Maintaining a policy of appeasement has only emboldened Russian aggression

Critics argue that admitting Ukraine could trigger escalation with Russia. However, history clearly demonstrates Putin escalates regardless of NATO’s actions, invading Ukraine despite its non-member status. Maintaining a policy of appeasement has only emboldened Russian aggression.

A clear NATO membership path for Ukraine reduces long-term instability by establishing definitive red lines, deterring future Russian adventurism. NATO’s nuclear deterrent and Article 5 guarantees would raise the cost of further aggression prohibitively high for Moscow, stabilizing rather than endangering the region.

The NATO Summit at The Hague in June 2025 presents a historic opportunity. Despite Russia’s persistent objections and differing levels of support among Western leaders, European NATO members must recognize their critical self-interest. Integrating Ukraine’s military strength and strategic position will significantly enhance NATO’s security, independent of potential American political fluctuations. Denying Ukraine membership due to fear of Putin grants him undue influence, rewarding aggression.

NATO must decisively demonstrate strength, unity, and commitment to democratic sovereignty by welcoming Ukraine as its newest member. Ukraine has earned this right through blood and sacrifice. Now is the time for NATO to firmly reject Putin’s interference and embrace Ukraine, solidifying NATO’s legacy as history’s most successful defensive alliance.

