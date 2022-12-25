More than 2,000 years before Russia invaded Ukraine, Seleucid despot Antiochus IV of Syria barged into Jerusalem and set about persecuting the Jews who lived there. He banned practices such as observing Shabbat, while his soldiers desecrated the Temple where the Jewish community prayed. Antiochus’ regime was known for its cruelty: In one particularly famous story, the Seleucids tortured and killed an old woman’s seven sons because they refused to eat pork, which in traditional Judaism is not kosher, and therefore proscribed.

Finally, the Jews had had enough. Headed by Mattathias, the patriarch of the Maccabee family, and later by his son Judah, the Jews rose up in revolt against their Seleucid oppressors, defeating them in battle and restoring the Temple. Miraculously, a jar of oil in the Temple that was only expected to last one day lasted eight days when lit, giving rise to the Hanukkah celebrations that mark this story and a concomitant nickname: the Festival of Lights.

These accounts come to mind when looking back now – during the eight-day Hanukkah holiday – on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inspiring leadership since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to attack Ukraine. As a Jewish man with roots in Ukraine (my maternal grandfather and his family lived in Odesa), I see the similarities between Zelensky’s story and the Hanukkah tale, especially with regard to Judah Maccabee, the iconic leader of the family who bravely fought against a colonialist empire that sought to wipe out his culture. Indeed, the connection between Putin’s Russia and Antiochus’ Syria has never seemed so alike.

For one, Zelensky and Judah share a religious tradition: Judaism. Plus, they’re both underdogs. The Maccabees faced a more powerful and numerous enemy, but Antiochus’ military might couldn’t defeat the Jewish resistance, which used tactics such as guerilla warfare against the Seleucids. Similarly, Putin’s once-vaunted forces have faltered against the outnumbered Ukrainians, who have combined their knowledge of the home terrain with their use of weaponry such as the portable Javelin to harry their opponent.

As commanders, Zelensky and Judah have much in common. Zelensky’s oratorical skills and charisma match those of the historical Maccabee, who would lead his soldiers in prayer before battle. Though Judah was a zealot who was very religious, and Zelensky isn’t, they are linked by their heritage and pride in their background. Zelensky’s strategic mind also stacks up well against his Maccabean counterpart’s, part of the reason why Judah was so successful as a general.

But the biggest similarity between Zelensky and Judah Maccabee is the oppression their people have faced. The Russian authorities’ torture of prisoners and attempts to destroy Ukrainian culture are reminiscent of the Seleucids’ efforts to wipe out the Jewish religion. As Antiochus did in his effort to Hellenize the Jews, the tyrannical Putin wants to bring all of his subjects under the umbrella of one dominant cultural mindset – Russia’s. As such, Ukraine, like the Jews did under the Maccabees, faces an existential threat.