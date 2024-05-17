Changes in European Security Architecture

In this new episode of Talking Substance host Alina Hrytsenko talks to Michael Bociurkiw, a global affairs analyst, prominent journalist, Atlantic Council senior fellow, who has an extensive experience of working in international organizations. They talk about current political developments in Europe which were mainly caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Starting with President Macron’s aspirations for “sovereign Europe” and Germany’s reform of Bundeswehr and why countries are arming to future peace-building process in Ukraine.