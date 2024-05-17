Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Podcasts

Changes in European Security Architecture

Host Alina Hrytsenko interviews Michael Bociurkiw, on Europe's political changes due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Macron’s “sovereign Europe,” and Germany's Bundeswehr reforms

By Kyiv Post
2d ago
POPULAR
Ukraine’s Military Claims Crushing Russian Losses in New Kharkiv Offensive
Ukraine’s Military Claims Crushing Russian Losses in New Kharkiv Offensive
Death tolls for Kremlin soldiers this week may have been the bloodiest since the start of the war. Russia’s Defense Minister said gaps in the ranks are manageable and no one needs to be drafted.
By Stefan Korshak
May. 16
Storm Shadow Missiles May Have Hit ‘Secret’ Russian Air Defense Base in Crimea
By Kyiv Post
May. 13
Belbek Airfield Attack Destroyed Fighter Aircraft, Missile Systems and Fuel Dump
By Kyiv Post
May. 16

In this new episode of Talking Substance host Alina Hrytsenko talks to Michael Bociurkiw, a global affairs analyst, prominent journalist, Atlantic Council senior fellow, who has an extensive experience of working in international organizations. They talk about current political developments in Europe which were mainly caused by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Starting with President Macron’s aspirations for “sovereign Europe” and Germany’s reform of Bundeswehr and why countries are arming to future peace-building process in Ukraine.

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
Watch Next
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 26
American Economist on Why This War Might Be Straw that Breaks Russia’s Empire Dreams EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
American Economist on Why This War Might Be Straw that Breaks Russia’s Empire Dreams
By Jason Jay Smart
Dec. 28, 2022
Ukrainian Refugee Artist Opens Studio in Barcelona Ukraine
Ukrainian Refugee Artist Opens Studio in Barcelona
By Bohdan Nahaylo
May. 12
« Previous War of Drones: from Fields to Front Lines