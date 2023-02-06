The Verkhovna Rada has passed Resolution #8397 defining the Wagner private military company (PMC) as a transnational criminal organization, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

The decision was supported by 333 MPs. The lawmakers also approved Resolution #3735 on the recognition of Russian private military companies as terrorist organizations. It collected 336 votes.

In addition, Wagner could be recognized as a terrorist organization in the UK, Canada and other countries. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has already recognized the Wagner Group as a transnational criminal organization.

The Wagner Group is a network of mercenaries, or a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The group operates beyond the law in Russia, where private military contractors are officially forbidden.

Since midsummer 2022, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has been traveling around Russian colonies and offering prisoners to join the ranks of Wagner, in exchange for a pardon and cash payments. At the same time, according to numerous testimonies, extrajudicial executions are practiced in mercenary units, including for desertion.