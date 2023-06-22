The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed that Ukrainian intelligence has received information suggesting that Russia is contemplating a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and has already positioned explosives with that in mind.

“Our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine have just provided a report,” the president stated.

“According to the intelligence, Russia is considering a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, intending to release radiation. They have [already] made preparations for this,” Zelensky added.

He emphasized that radiation knows no borders, and its impact is solely determined by the direction of the wind.

“We are sharing all available information with our partners around the world. Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa - every country must be informed. International organizations as well. Everyone.”

Zelensky asserted that “There should never be any terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants, anywhere. This time, it cannot be like the incident in Kakhovka. The world has been forewarned, and thus, the world can and must take action.”