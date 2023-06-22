The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed that Ukrainian intelligence has received information suggesting that Russia is contemplating a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and has already positioned explosives with that in mind.

 

Zelensky made this announcement during a video address on Thursday, June 22.

Our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine have just provided a report, the president stated.

could be interesting for you:

According to the intelligence, Russia is considering a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, intending to release radiation. They have [already] made preparations for this, Zelensky added.

He emphasized that radiation knows no borders, and its impact is solely determined by the direction of the wind.

We are sharing all available information with our partners around the world. Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa - every country must be informed. International organizations as well. Everyone.

Zelensky asserted that “There should never be any terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants, anywhere. This time, it cannot be like the incident in Kakhovka. The world has been forewarned, and thus, the world can and must take action.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Dmitry Matchuck
Dmitry Matchuck Guest 5 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Death to Putin , he truly the “Devil” child .

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous 'Someone Craves Capital Control' Klitschko Rages Against Government Pressure
Next » ‘We Wake Up, and Crimea Is Already Ukrainian’ – Wagner Сhief Prigozhin