Kyiv’s Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, unleashed a fiery political statement on June 21, decrying the mounting external pressure on him and the city's administration. He specifically complained about, what he called, disruptive anti-corruption and law enforcement searches impeding the organization’s work.

"Today, a relentless campaign seeks to tarnish the Kyiv authorities and my own reputation. Never-ending searches paralyze city departments and services, wreaking havoc on the capital's management, especially during these trying times," Klitschko asserted in a punchy video statement on Telegram.

could be interesting for you: Check out the newest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news pieces published today.

"They hinder the smooth operation of critical infrastructure enterprises, slinging accusations at city service leaders and loudly proclaiming their alleged guilt," he added.

"Remarkably, none of the district heads, who bear responsibility for shelter arrangements and fund management, have faced any consequences. Curiously enough, these district heads are part of the central government's hierarchy," Klitschko emphasized.

"Are we truly discussing objectivity and a lack of political motives? Is our victory already sealed? There are no other challenges; the main problem is Klitschko. And there's someone itching to seize control of the capital," the mayor declared.

"But you are holding the residents of Kyiv hostage to your political struggles. You are dismantling both self-governance in the capital and the city's vital support systems, sowing chaos amidst these wartime circumstances," Klitschko declared.

Similar topics of Interest EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.

"Nonetheless, I am confident that Kyiv will weather this storm," he concluded.

On June 21, the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, revealed that the upcoming council meeting on June 23 will primarily address the issue of bomb shelters in Ukraine, potentially resulting in what he termed as personnel decisions [implying sackings – ed].

On June 1, a Russian missile attack in Kyiv claimed the lives of two women and a child who were unable to access a locked shelter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko spoke of the "collective responsibility" for this tragedy, admonishing the president's office.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded, hinting at Klitschko's boxing background, stating, "We don't just have enemies in Russia, it seems we have internal ones as well... Let's put it this way: a knockout might be in order.

Meanwhile, rumors circulate that a decision regarding the appointment of a new head for the Kyiv Regional Military Administration may be made during this Friday's National Security Council meeting. Ukrainian media outlets speculate that Vitaly Kim, the current head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, could be the chosen candidate.