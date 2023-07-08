A man behind the camera is not impressed in the slightest: “They’re ancient, like mammoth s**t.” The objects of his derision are a train-load of Russian army T-54/55 tanks spotted in the Voronezh region, on their way to Russian-occupied Crimea.

The video is yet another sign of the chronic equipment shortages facing the Kremlin as it seeks to defend against Ukraine's summer offensive. The Dutch independent analytical group Oryx that uses hard evidence – usually a video or photograph of the individual tank – currently estimates Russian forces have lost 2,091 tanks in combat in Ukraine. Their researchers say actual Russian losses are higher but it's not clear by how much. The Ukrainian military in its Friday morning daily situation estimate said that the count of total tanks claimed destroyed or captured by its soldiers since the war began stands at 4,070 vehicles though it has never provided systematic proof to back up its overall kill claims. The International Institute for Strategic Studies in 2022 estimated Russia began the war with 2,840 tanks operated by active duty units. Since then the Kremlin has pulled hundreds reserve tanks out of storage and attempted to refurbish mothballed vehicles in an attempt to keep up with losses. The shipment of museum piece tanks is just the latest such incident – commercial satellite imagery, produced by Maxar Technologies, from as early as the summer of 2022 continuing into the autumn, showed the movement of old T-62 tanks from storage at Russia's 1295th Central Tank Reserve and Storage Base in, Prymorskyi Krai region. Then, in March 2023, footage began to appear on social media of the even older T-54 and T-55 tanks being transported by rail from the Arsenyev base, which raised widespread speculation that these armored vehicles, which were built in the 1960s, were also being deployed to the Ukrainian front.