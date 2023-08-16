The president of Moldova has launched a scathing attack on the Kremlin’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, in the wake of a row over 45 diplomats expelled from the Russian embassy in Chisinau.
In a TV interview, Maia Sandu was responding to angry remarks made by Russia’s Maria Zakharova, who said Moldova’s decision was “another step in the destruction of bilateral relations” between the two countries.
A defiant Sandu responded: “In general, our relations with the Russian Federation deteriorated sharply after Russia attacked Ukraine and killed innocent people, destroyed cities and villages in Ukraine.”
Moldova’s decision to expel the diplomats was made against the backdrop of a investigation by Jurnal TV and The Insider, which identified the appearance of dozens of antennas and satellite dishes on the roof of the Russian embassy in Moldova, which were believed to be used by Russian special services for espionage activities.
Earlier Moldova’s Foreign Minister, Nicolae Popescu said: “A significant part of such actions was carried out through the embassy... It is important that diplomatic services focus on developing good relations... We have reached a common agreement on the need to limit the number of accredited diplomats from Russia.”
Zakharova is no stranger to dubious statements – even the Kremlin distanced itself from comments she made about the recent drone strikes on Moscow.
And earlier this month she said a peace settlement with Ukraine is only possible if Kyiv “stops hostilities” and puts an end to “terrorist attacks.”
Comments (6)
The most admirable Maia Sandu - an example for us all of steadfast character and decisive leadership. Perhaps especially to Old Jellyback in Hungary and Each-Way Bet Erdogan.
Well done Moldova !.....unfortunately as European countries identify and expel Russian spies and fifth columnists they seen to move to Hungary which had become a FSB hub within EU and NATO!! Time Europe took firm clear steps tagainst Orban and told him his country has to decide where its loyalties lie ie with the "Confederation of Independant States " or NATO/EU .Its currents actions suggest the former and it cannot be allowed to continue by the remaining true EU/NATO members
@Doug, mossad job at orban, nato-troops or eu-troops friendly stationned in Moldova
Maria Zakharova is a gift that will keep on giving. She is obviously so far removed from reality that her laughable spins on almost every topic continue to effectively destroy Russia’s case and credibility like no Russian enemy ever could.
Keep going Maria, we need more incredible and ridiculous statements from you.
If Moldova can stand up against these jerks. Let's all give Russia the middle finger 🖕.
@Maple leaf, Zakharova has drunk the Kool aid flavor lies and madness.
Good job! This makes my heart a little happier to see the world come together against dictators. News flash Russia. You can't beat NATO. Countries not in NATO still back NATO. China and North Korea can't save you. If you think Africa can help u, you're really out of it. Your plan backfired BAD. There is no new world order. Just a stronger NATO, and weakened Russia.
Zakharova is absolutely barking mad
@Dimitry Merdevedev, blond hair blue eyes; adolf hitler's favorit type of woman, that says it all
she will get a "sonderbehandlung " after Te Hague trial
@genocidalrasshistuntermenschen, gru,
sonderbehandlung?
sowing all of her lips tight closed
but then all of her lips