Members of the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines have posted video footage documenting the liberation of Urozhaine village which was officially announced this morning.

Together with their counterparts from the 38th Separate Brigade of Marines, soldiers from the 35th Brigade successfully liberated the village of Urozhaine, situated near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

The video, posted on the brigade’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Aug. 16, is captioned, “Urozhaine is liberated!”

The video shows Ukrainian artillery targeting Russian troop concentrations, drones dropping grenades and then the Russian troops fleeing the village.

“The enemy is retreating from Urozhaine in a state of panic,” said the marines.