Members of the 35th Separate Brigade of Marines have posted video footage documenting the liberation of Urozhaine village which was officially announced this morning.
Together with their counterparts from the 38th Separate Brigade of Marines, soldiers from the 35th Brigade successfully liberated the village of Urozhaine, situated near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.
The video, posted on the brigade’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Aug. 16, is captioned, “Urozhaine is liberated!”
- Read the most current war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news updates today.
The video shows Ukrainian artillery targeting Russian troop concentrations, drones dropping grenades and then the Russian troops fleeing the village.
“The enemy is retreating from Urozhaine in a state of panic,” said the marines.
In the footage, a jubilant Ukrainian soldier, waving the national flag while speeding through the village, exclaims: “We report the liberation of Urozhaine!”
The Ukrainian fighters then hoist the national banner on a flagpole.
“Stay tuned, victory is on the horizon! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to our heroes!” conclude the marines, clutching the Ukrainian national flag and the Marine Corps flag.
Earlier in the day, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar confirmed the success of the Marine operations. She said Ukrainian forces are now reinforcing their positions along the town’s border, adding: “The offensive continues.”
Comments (6)
AloUkraps - Agent Zelensky is exterminating Slavs, closing your churches and you can t figure out that he is Ukrainin enemy #1. BY FAR!
Are the Ukrainians REALLY that STUPID? Cant you see the reverse migration for Khazarians/Ashkenazim form Israel form Ukraine is the objective? Are you really happy dying fighting for Anglos - Hmm... Are you REALLY so STUPID !!!
Little Jew, "Agent Zelensky" is not sending Jews form Dnepro to die in Donbas, and is not closing Synagogues, he is cleaning Ukraine of Slavs for Khazaria (they lost in 11th Century) to be recreated. And dumb Ukrainians, adopted to massive corruption do not feel it the scam and are lining up to die as cattle. Get rid of Agent Zelensky and make peace - you lived on that land together for Century. Remember?!?
Wow, elite marines took a village...just 3 more lines of defence to get through and you could then say the counter offensive was not a complete disaster in 2023. Next time the CIA says wait for the coup, maybe wait for the coup?
Issue shotguns to take out their drones. Isnt there an automatic AK shotgun ?
All this with little or no airsuppot anyone who doubts the AFU should watch how these brave people press forward. They are a resilant force to be reckoned with. Russia is not.
@Maple leaf,
@Aydge, We want to see degenerate Brits come in person and demonstrate to Agent Zelenky's how they die in combat. All Brits can do is blab incoherently here and in their junk media like "Express" whistle Dixy on their foggy, infertile island.
Excellent news. Get those shits out of Ukraine sacred land
HeloUkraps - Congretulation for allowing Agent Zelenky's to exterminate Ukrainians. he is doing better job then Putin and Biden and Dumb Brits are right behind them. Ukrainian life worth nothing. Obviously!