A plane carrying Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed in Moscow's Tver region, killing all ten people on board. "A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region," Russian authorities said in a post on Telegram. "There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died." Russian state TV channel Russia 24 later confirmed Prigozhin was onboard the flight. Unconfirmed reports suggest the plane may have been shot down by a Russian air defense missile.

Russian media report that Yevgeny Prigozhin's plane was shot down by an air defense system - you can see many small holes in some parts of the fallen airplane on the video.



This is what the damage from air defense system shells, which contain destructive elements that could ruin… pic.twitter.com/B1judEmnCf — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 23, 2023

Russian Telegram channels also reported that Prigozhin’s deputy, Dmitry Utkin, was also aboard. Unverified footage posted on social media showed a plane falling from the sky, while another video purports to show the flaming wreckage.

‼️Russian aviation agency: Prigozhin was on board of the plane that crashed in Tver region of Russia.



By preliminary information, 10 people died - Russian emergency ministry.



There is information that air defense was working in Tver region before the plane crash. pic.twitter.com/sIvSotWPHC — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 23, 2023

A senior aide to the Ukrainian presidency said the crash was a signal from the Kremlin. "The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media.

About Prigozhin: It is worth waiting for the fog of war to disappear... Meanwhile, it is obvious that Putin does not forgive anyone for his own bestial terror. Exactly the one that nullified him in June 2023. And he was waiting for the moment. It is also obvious that Prigozhin… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) August 23, 2023