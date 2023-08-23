A plane carrying Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has crashed in Moscow's Tver region, killing all ten people on board.

 

"A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region,” Russian authorities said in a post on Telegram.

 

“There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died.”

Russian state TV channel Russia 24 later confirmed Prigozhin was onboard the flight.

 

Unconfirmed reports suggest the plane may have been shot down by a Russian air defense missile.

 

 

Russian Telegram channels also reported that Prigozhin’s deputy, Dmitry Utkin, was also aboard.

 

Unverified footage posted on social media showed a plane falling from the sky, while another video purports to show the flaming wreckage.

 

A senior aide to the Ukrainian presidency said the crash was a signal from the Kremlin.

"The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death," Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media.

In June Prigozhin led a short-lived rebellion against Russia's conventional army with thousands of mercenaries taking up weapons and marching from southern Russia towards Moscow with the aim of toppling the country's military leaders.

The Wall Street Journal said earlier this month that Wagner was preparing to supply the Pantsir-S1, a Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft gun and missile system known as SA-22 by NATO.

The mutiny ended with a deal, mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, under which Prigozhin was expected to move to neighbouring Belarus with some of his men.

He since then refused to cede command of Wagner, but mostly stayed out of the public eye.

On Monday, video circulated showing him apparently in Africa, which he vowed to make "freer."

a senior White House official said on Wednesday evneing that the death of Prigozhin in a plane crash would not be a surprise given his falling out with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have seen the reports" of the crash, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

"If confirmed, no one should be surprised,' she said. "The disastrous war in Ukraine led to a private army marching on Moscow, and now – it would seem – to this."

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the incident, in which a private aircraft plunged to the ground northwest of Moscow.

This is breaking news story and will be updated frequently...

Chris York
Chris York
Chris is Kyiv Post’s Head of News and has over a decade of experience as a former senior editor and reporter at HuffPost UK. He has an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security and after a stint learning Russian, is now trying to forget it and learn Ukrainian instead.
Comments (9)

CRS, DrPH
CRS, DrPH Guest 3 months ago
I don't believe that the coup was real (Priggy helped Poot to find traitors in the Kremlin), or that that Priggy died in this plane crash. Now he can disappear. He's probably hanging out with Putin in the Kremlin.

Reply
David L
David L Guest 3 months ago
Good riddance, The Russians saved us a missile.

Reply
Paolo
Paolo Guest 3 months ago
Prigozhin obviously lived and died by the sword if true, but i find it strange a president can order the murder of 3 innocent pilots, and things just carry on as normal.

Reply
E A Morgan-Coakle
E A Morgan-Coakle Guest 3 months ago
Funny that - a suspicious plane crash - Same thing happened to Fritz Todd (engineering magnate and genius) when he publicly challenged Herr A. Hitler

Reply
Glory-to-Ukraine
Glory-to-Ukraine Guest 3 months ago
Burn in Hell u Bastards

Reply
Tony Mac
Tony Mac Guest 3 months ago
Thankfully, this saying is true... There is no honor amongst thieves.

Reply
William Spillman
William Spillman Guest 3 months ago
Given the misinformation, lies and propaganda of the Kremlin, there is no serious information yet revealed.

Yevgeny Prigozhin may have been on the plane and died
Yevgeny Prigozhin was not on the plane and is elsewhere
Yevgeny Prigozhin is in some hole of a Kremlin prison being tortured
Yevgeny Prigozhin is meeting with conspirators to overthrow Putin

These and other theories are plausible but not proven.

One thing is certain, Putin is losing his fascist war against Ukraine and things will only keep getting worse for him. The knives are out in the Kremlin and Putin is at some undisclosed location. It doesn't matter if he 'falls' out a window, is murdered in some straightforward manner, dies of 'cancer' or just disappears. He is done and has no escape route. There is no successor, so civil war is an increasing possibility for the long suffering and very complicit Russian people.

Reply
Dimitry Merdevedev
Dimitry Merdevedev Guest 3 months ago
What a coincidence. Not.

Reply
The jack The Briben The griffin
The jack The Briben The griffin Guest 3 months ago
gargamel, the evil pizzard, the composer of dead, pizzaboy from satan leninberg has left for HELL
his plane was hacked by his trollfactories
his plane was hacked by his trollfactories

Reply
