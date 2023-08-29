Recent survey results reveal a notable shift in public opinion toward legalizing same-sex marriage in Ukraine. According to data gathered on Ukraine’s Independence Day by the sociological group Rating, a significant portion of the population is opening up to same-sex unions.

Among those surveyed, 37 percent supported legalizing same-sex marriage, 42 percent of Ukrainians were opposed, while 22 percent remained undecided. Within the 42 percent opposition group, 33 percent of Ukrainians said they were strongly against it.

Age and gender emerged as key factors correlating with these viewpoints with younger respondents showing higher levels of support for same-sex marriage. The survey also revealed that women were more likely to accept same-sex unions than men.