Recent survey results reveal a notable shift in public opinion toward legalizing same-sex marriage in Ukraine. According to data gathered on Ukraine’s Independence Day by the sociological group Rating, a significant portion of the population is opening up to same-sex unions.
Among those surveyed, 37 percent supported legalizing same-sex marriage, 42 percent of Ukrainians were opposed, while 22 percent remained undecided. Within the 42 percent opposition group, 33 percent of Ukrainians said they were strongly against it.
Age and gender emerged as key factors correlating with these viewpoints with younger respondents showing higher levels of support for same-sex marriage. The survey also revealed that women were more likely to accept same-sex unions than men.
The human rights LGBT Our World Center hailed these changing attitudes as a positive sign of progress. Recent data from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, published in June 2023, corroborated this trend.
This study found that 28 percent of participants were in favor of introducing registered partnerships for same-sex couples, while 39 percent voiced opposition and 26 percent expressed indifference.
Analysts at the Our World Center said that post-Russian invasion, Ukrainian society has witnessed a steady growth in acceptance of same-sex unions. The shift has been observed across various public opinion polls, indicating a rising tide of tolerance and approval.
“The number of supporters of same-sex unions has nearly equaled the number of opponents, according to the Rating sociological group,” noted the Our World Center.
So this is what the war in Ukraine is all about - down to the last Ukrainian - the glorification of one guy sticking it up another guy's butt. That's right, let us all die for the Land of Queerdom. God save us.
@Steve Golay,
Again with the utter fascination for anal sex. What is it with you guys? I mean, if you want to I'm sure you'll find a willing guy, or are you also shocked to learn that many straight couples also enjoy anal sex (and that not all gay couples do)? Stop butting (yep, I did that) in on what other people do in their own bedrooms; it's absolutely none of your business!
Oh, and the war in Ukraine is about Ukraine's ability to stay a sovereign and independent nation under her own flag. The fact that their fight also brings about positive change for lgbt-people is a very good side-effect.
@Steve Golay, no, this is not what this is about. Just because you have an unhealthy obsession about gay people's sexual lives does not authorize you to sexualize them in non-sexual topics like marriage.
Good news!
This is excellent news. The fact that love is love should be the most natural thing to any civilised society.
LGBTQ ideology has destroyed much that is good in the West particularly in the US. It has turned much of the West into societies of militant wokism. If Ukraine goes down that path it will give credence to Putin's claim that Russia is protecting central and eastern Europe from the evils of the West. Poland and Hungary have wisely determined to keep wokism out of their societies. Ukraine should do the same if it wants to have a healthy society.
@gavan duffy, Yeah, just imagine: allowing people to love who they want to love! The utter horror of the mere idea of it!