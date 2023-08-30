A Ukrainian drone attack on a gathering of occupation authority officials in the Zaporizhzhia region has struck “more than 30 traitors,” Kyiv’s security services have claimed.

A Kyiv Post source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said the strike targeted a gathering of “chairmen of precinct election commissions” in the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska on Tuesday.

“More than 30 traitors, who were guarded by the Russian military, in particular, Kadyrov people, gathered,” the source told Kyiv Post.

“During the meeting, they wanted to organize the distribution of ballots and voting booths. The SBU ‘adjusted’ the plans of the occupiers with the help of attack drones.”

 

The drone attack was organized in several waves, they said, adding: “Its exact consequences will be assessed later, but it’s already known that many were wounded.

 

“The successful attack by the SBU is another signal to all collaborators that working for Russia is dangerous for life and health.”

The source also provided an aerial image of where the strike took place, a building the source said was a polling station.

Though the SBU’s claims have yet to be independently verified, the source also provided drone footage of the claimed strike on a building in the city, as well as video shot from the ground showing the same building in flames.

Russian General Claims Jet-Powered Kamikaze Drones on the Way

Russia claims that it continues to develop its Shahed / Geran 2 UAVs to include improved guidance and jet engines which will soon be deployed in Ukraine.

Russian-installed authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region plan to hold sham elections on Sep. 10, including by-elections of State Duma deputies, elections of heads of a number of regions, and deputies of legislative bodies of state power in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Maryna Shashkova
Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian journalist. Senior Corespondent at Kyiv Post.
Comments (2)

Brigette
Brigette Guest 3 months ago
Putin used to talk about his "fellow Slavs" and how Russians and Ukrainians were "one people". The guy lies into his tea cup. Ukraine will be the catalyst to the redrawing of Russia's borders -- a Russia without its fascist dictators. May every collaborator join their overlords in the soil.

MJ
MJ Guest 3 months ago
No worries, like the democrats in the US, even the dead vote on election day!

Aurelius
Aurelius Guest 3 months ago
@MJ, 👆🏼MAGAT Cult Member and Putler cheerleader.....GFY

Jeff In Canada
Jeff In Canada Guest 3 months ago
@MJ, I wonder if that is what the Bible means when it says that in the final days the dead will be risen?

Mike Twofeathers
Mike Twofeathers Guest 3 months ago
@MJ, yet somehow only Republicans have and were caught using mail in votes for dead people. Are you saying that democrats are 100 times smarter than the smartest republican?

