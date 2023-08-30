Ukrainian drones targeted several regions across Russia overnight, from an airport near the Estonian border to the Crimean Peninsula on the Black Sea. The most significant strike appears to be at the airport in Pskov. Kremlin media citing emergency services said four Il-76 transport aircraft, the workhorse of the Russian military, were damaged in the attack. Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian intelligence (HUR) however, told Kyiv Post the four aircraft had been “destroyed.” could be interesting for you: Find the most current war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news reports published today. He added: “We do not comment on the [number of drones used], but it will increase.”

A cheerful night in many ru cities. Tula, Bryansk, Pskov. Chickens come home to roost.#StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/lqMMclZtaa — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) August 29, 2023

Unverified videos posted to social media appeared to support Yusov’s claim that the Russian aircraft had been destroyed rather than damaged. Some showed a large fire at the site of the facility while others purported to show the burning wreckage of the planes on the runway. All Wednesday flights at the airport were cancelled, regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov wrote on Telegram, “until the nature of the possible damage to the runway is clarified.”

A strategic airlifter of the Russian airborne troops Il-76 is burning as a paper dove; a soldier who is filming it cannot find suitable swearing repeating “we’re f*cked, holy sh*t, I barely escaped”. And the Russian agencies say “planes were DAMAGED”. https://t.co/daaGbOd1QX — Sergej Sumlenny, LL.M (@sumlenny) August 30, 2023