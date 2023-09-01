Flying a reconnaissance mission over Russian-occupied Crimea, a Ukrainian military intelligence drone captured video of being chased and shot at by two combat helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft during several engagements.

Dodging the sloppy shooting of the Russian military pilots the Ukrainian UAV returned to base unharmed, while the operator gave the adversaries a descriptive new callsign.

could be interesting for you:

The video, published by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), shows how the Russians couldn’t shoot down the Ukrainian drone after two Russian combat helicopters and a plane had been chasing it for quite some time. The Ukrainian drone remained unharmed and returned home.

The Ukrainian UAV was flying an HUR operational mission, gathering intelligence near Cape Tarkhankut over the western Crimea Peninsula when it encountered the adversary aircraft.

“Despite the continuous fire, our drone came out unscathed from the battlefield and successfully returned to base,” the HUR said.

The Ukrainian drone operator couldn’t help but comment on the unsuccessful Russian pursuers who were unable to successfully complete their intercepts:

“Butterfingers,” he called the Russian military pilots.

HUR also said that Ukrainian drones are increasingly emerging unscathed after meeting the enemy in the battlespace.

“UAVs of the HUR increasingly come out unscathed not only after a meeting with the Rashist air defense, but also in a direct collision with enemy aircraft [i.e., after being rammed – ed.],” the agency said.

Russia Appointed a New Commander for Flagship Moskva Six Months After Ukraine Sank It
Similar topics of Interest

Russia Appointed a New Commander for Flagship Moskva Six Months After Ukraine Sank It

The missile cruiser Moscow suffered a precise strike from Ukrainian Neptune missiles on April 13, 2022, leading to its sinking the following day.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
25 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023 War in Ukraine
29 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December 15, 2023
By ISW
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Kelvin
Kelvin Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I wonder what would have happened if the drone had kamikazied the helicopter?
Bad for the pilot?

Reply
Celsius
Celsius Guest 3 months ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Kelvin, in that case: putler commits suicide

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Ukraine Summer Offensive Update Sept 1 (N. America Edition): ‘Someone Will Burn Soon’
Next » 'Someone Will Burn Soon' - Oleksiy Danilov Amid Long-Range Missile Development