Ukraine says more land liberated in south and east Kyiv said on Monday morning its forces had recaptured clutches of land in south and east Ukraine and fought their way into a village in the Donetsk region last week. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukrainian forces had pushed back around the war-battered city of Bakhmut in the east, which was captured by Russia in May. "Around two square kilometers (0.4 square miles) were liberated in this sector throughout the week. In total, 49 square kilometers have already been captured near Bakhmut" since the counteroffensive began, she said. Further south, Ukraine's forces had battled their way into the village part of Opytne near the larger hub of Avdiivka, Maliar told state media. Ukraine has committed the bulk of its resources to fighting along its southern front, where the military has punctured Russia's first line of defense and captured several villages. "Over the past week, 1.5 square kilometers of our land were liberated. During the offensive, we had successes south of Robotyne and west of Verbove," Malyar said, referring to two villages in the Zaporizhzhia region. Footage posted by a Russian military blogger on Sunday shows elements of the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade (5th Combined Arms Army, Eastern Military District) operating near Kurdyumivka. The milblogger also claimed that elements of the 83rd Guards Air Assault (VDV) Brigade and 11th VDV Brigade are operating in the Bakhmut direction.

Sweden and Ukraine will jointly produce CV-90 combat vehicle Maliar announced on Sunday that Ukraine and Sweden will jointly produce CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle with better all-terrain performance with reinforced multilayer armor. “The CV-90 infantry fighting vehicle is believed to be the best one in the world. Designed and manufactured in Sweden, it has everything that a modern combat vehicle should have, and its main advantage is taking care of the crew (three people) and the landing party (up to eight people) because such protection as the CV-90 has is not available in any other IFV,” said Maliar.