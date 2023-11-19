A Ukrainian drone heading towards Moscow was destroyed by air defenses overnight, authorities said on Sunday.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a drone against facilities of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow were particularly frequent in the spring, ahead of the launch of its counteroffensive in June, but they have been rare in recent weeks, AFP reports.

According to the Russian ministry, the drone in question “was destroyed by the air defence equipment... over the territory of the Bogorodsky urban district, in the Moscow region.”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said later on Telegram that the foiled attack “did not cause any damage or casualties.”

“Emergency services were working on the site” where “the debris” from the device had fallen, he added.