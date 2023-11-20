A Ukrainian solider and a woman have been killed after a grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv.

A second man was also injured in the incident which occurred on Sunday evening in the Dniprovskiy district of the capital.

The circumstances around the explosion have yet to be established.

“A citizen contacted the police with a report that an explosion rang out in a neighbouring apartment,” Kyiv police said in a post on social media.

They added that robotic technicians, an investigative team and a criminal investigation team were at the scene.

Earlier this month, a close adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military died after a grenade given to him as a birthday gift exploded.

General Valery Zaluzhny’s assistant, Major Hennadiy Chastiakov, was celebrating his 39th birthday on Monday when he was presented with a gift box from a colleague, Colonel Timchenko.

The wooden box contained six grenades and a bottle of “Black Label” whisky.

Chastiakov was later showing his son the gifts he had received when one of the grenades exploded, killing him and seriously injuring his 13-year-old son.