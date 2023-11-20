President Zelensky on Sunday dismissed the head of Ukraine’s Medical Forces, emphasizing the need for a “fundamentally new level of medicine.”

Major General Tatiana Ostashchenko was replaced by Major General Kazmirchuk as part of a broader effort to increase the standards of medical care for Ukrainian soldiers.

“The task is obvious — and this has been repeatedly stated in society, in particular in the community of our combat medics — a fundamentally new level of medicine is needed,” Zelensky said.

Kazmirchuk was formerly the head of the National Military Medical Clinical Center “Main Military Clinical Hospital” in Kyiv.

Commenting on the appointment, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook, “It's time to solve the problems of medical support for our soldiers.”

Rumours about potential dismissals within the leadership of the Armed Forces surfaced on Nov. 13, with speculation about the removal of Commander Tetyana Ostashchenko. However, the Ministry of Defense later denied these claims.

Who is Major General Anatoly Kazmirchuk?

Hailing from the Vinnytsia region, Major General Kazmirchuk was born in 1970 and graduated from the Faculty of Training Doctors for the Navy at the Military Medical Academy named after Sergei Kirov, in 1993.

Throughout his career, he has held key positions in various medical departments within the Ministry of Defense.

Kazmirchuk, a candidate of medical sciences, served as the leading therapist at the Main Military Clinical Hospital from 2011 to 2012 before taking the helm of the institution. President Zelensky awarded him the Order of Merit of the III degree in January 2022.

Kyiv City Council Budget for 2024 Ignores Calls to Increase Spending on Armed Forces
Similar topics of Interest

Kyiv City Council Budget for 2024 Ignores Calls to Increase Spending on Armed Forces

On morning of the day of voting for the capital's budget, a rally was held near the Kyiv City State Administration.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
12 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
12 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Grenade Explodes in Kyiv Apartment, Soldier and Woman Dead
Next » Pentagon Chief Tells Zelensky US Support for Ukraine is for the 'Long Haul'