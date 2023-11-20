“The task is obvious — and this has been repeatedly stated in society, in particular in the community of our combat medics — a fundamentally new level of medicine is needed,” Zelensky said.

Major General Tatiana Ostashchenko was replaced by Major General Kazmirchuk as part of a broader effort to increase the standards of medical care for Ukrainian soldiers.

President Zelensky on Sunday dismissed the head of Ukraine’s Medical Forces , emphasizing the need for a “fundamentally new level of medicine.”

Kazmirchuk was formerly the head of the National Military Medical Clinical Center “Main Military Clinical Hospital” in Kyiv.

Commenting on the appointment, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov wrote on Facebook, “It's time to solve the problems of medical support for our soldiers.”

Rumours about potential dismissals within the leadership of the Armed Forces surfaced on Nov. 13, with speculation about the removal of Commander Tetyana Ostashchenko. However, the Ministry of Defense later denied these claims.

Who is Major General Anatoly Kazmirchuk?

Hailing from the Vinnytsia region, Major General Kazmirchuk was born in 1970 and graduated from the Faculty of Training Doctors for the Navy at the Military Medical Academy named after Sergei Kirov, in 1993.

Throughout his career, he has held key positions in various medical departments within the Ministry of Defense.

Kazmirchuk, a candidate of medical sciences, served as the leading therapist at the Main Military Clinical Hospital from 2011 to 2012 before taking the helm of the institution. President Zelensky awarded him the Order of Merit of the III degree in January 2022.