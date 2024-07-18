Explosions rang out over the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, late Wednesday, accompanied by the sound of air raid sirens as officials urged residents to take shelter due to the threat of a Russian aerial attack.

Reports indicated that loud blasts were heard in central Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defense systems had been activated and that emergency services were on the scene, addressing debris from a downed Russian drone.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) provided an operational summary on Thursday morning. According to the KMVA, “during one of the last air alerts for Kyiv, there was a real threat of enemy use of drones.”

The KMVA reported that several Russian drones were headed for the capital but were intercepted by air defense forces and neutralized on the city’s outskirts.

There were initial reports of debris falling in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. However, after operational service units surveyed the area, they found no evidence of shelling.

“Fortunately, the consequences of the shelling were not detected. There was no damage or casualties in Kyiv,” the report read.

Ukrainian officials have been appealing to Western allies for more air defense systems to counter the recent surge of deadly Russian drone and missile attacks.

On July 8, Kyiv was struck by a Russian missile barrage that devastated a renowned children's hospital, prompting a wave of international condemnation.

As of July 15, 2024, 33 people have been killed and 121 injured as a result of this missile attack. Klitschko announced on Thursday morning that 23 victims of the July 8 attack on Kyiv, including three children, are currently receiving inpatient treatment in Kyiv hospitals. Among the 20 adults, two are in serious condition.