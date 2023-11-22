Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel during her latest visit to Kyiv which coincided with the tenth anniversary of Euromaidan. She took time to pay tribute to the protestors who died during the “Revolution of Dignity” before discussions on the EU accession process for Ukraine and Moldova, regional security, and the EU’s view on reforms and development in the region. Sandu, in an X (formerly Twitter) update, emphasized the importance of respecting international borders and called for countries to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and “until the victory” while seemingly hinting at Transnistria, a Russian-controlled enclave in Moldova that continues to threaten Moldova’s national security,

Today in Kyiv, I urged all the free world and all the countries who want their borders respected, to continue supporting Ukraine.



For as long as it takes.



Until the victory.



There is no other way. pic.twitter.com/QKbMX7iFs2 — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) November 21, 2023

Moldova and Ukraine were granted EU candidate status in 2022, and earlier this month, the European Commission recommended member states to open formal membership talks with the two nations. Sandu, alongside Zelensky and his wife, could also be seen placing lamps in memory of the protestors who died during the Euromaidan, where Sandu described them as “those who made the ultimate sacrifice” in her X update.

Today marks 10 years since the start of Euromaidan, a defining moment for Ukraine’s European path.



Together with @ZelenskyyUa and @ZelenskaUA, I honoured all those who stood for freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



Their legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/2cti4oFGR2 — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) November 21, 2023