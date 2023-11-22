Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with Ukrainian President Zelensky and European Council President Charles Michel during her latest visit to Kyiv which coincided with the tenth anniversary of Euromaidan. She took time to pay tribute to the protestors who died during the “Revolution of Dignity” before discussions on the EU accession process for Ukraine and Moldova, regional security, and the EU’s view on reforms and development in the region.

Sandu, in an X (formerly Twitter) update, emphasized the importance of respecting international borders and called for countries to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and “until the victory” while seemingly hinting at Transnistria, a Russian-controlled enclave in Moldova that continues to threaten Moldova’s national security,

Moldova and Ukraine were granted EU candidate status in 2022, and earlier this month, the European Commission recommended member states to open formal membership talks with the two nations.

Sandu, alongside Zelensky and his wife, could also be seen placing lamps in memory of the protestors who died during the Euromaidan, where Sandu described them as “those who made the ultimate sacrifice” in her X update.

Euromaidan refers to the protests that started on Nov. 21, 2013. It advocated for closer European integration and opposed then-president Viktor Yanukovych's decision to withdraw from an EU Association Agreement, where he instead opted for a Russian deal against the people’s will.

The bloc wanted to provide an additional 50 billion euros to support Kyiv over the next four years, a plan Hungary's nationalist leader blocked early on Friday in a crunch summit at Brussels.

The movement escalated into a full-scale revolution known as the Revolution of Dignity, ultimately leading to Yanukovych fleeing the country and the election of a pro-European government.

Moldova lies next to Ukraine’s southern border and was part of the Soviet Union. A civil war took place in the 1990s during its independence which saw the creation of Transnistria, a Russian-controlled enclave located within its territory.

Moldova continues to battle Russian influence and subversion within the country. Recently, the Moldovan government blocked access to Russian news media that create “information against the Republic of Moldova” to deter Russian interference ahead of its upcoming elections.

Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
