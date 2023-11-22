A special unit of Ukraine’s intelligence sent a provocative message to the Kremlin, hinting at a strike on the Kerch Bridge – the key link connecting mainland Russia to Crimea.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) posted a video of the Kerch Bridge on Tuesday – shot by someone standing not far from it.

“Crimean autumn wind and completely unnecessary construction. To be continued…” the HUR posts above the video.

The video shows a mobile phone with an image of the national flag of Ukraine, lying not far from the Kerch Strait Bridge, and a note reading “HUR Artan.”

Artan is an elite special forces unit that was formed in the first days of Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion and which participated in early battles around Kyiv – along with units like “Shaman” and “Kraken” has performed some of the most adventurous and unconventional operations. To name a few things:

Artan was one of the units that helped open the road to Klishchiivka, to create an escape route for Ukrainian forces being encircled by the Russians at Bakhmut.

It helped secure the return of the famous Black Sea outpost, Snake Island – the place where Ukrainian border guard Roman Hrybov told the Russian missiles cruiser Moskva, “Russian warship, go f**k yourself.”

It was also involved in regaining control of Boyko Towers – the gas and oil production platforms near the Crimean shores that had been Russian-occupied since 2014, and, like Snake Island, can potentially serve as bases, helipads, and sites for long-range missile systems.”

Russian Sabotage Groups Attempt Seven Border Breaches in Last Two Weeks
Similar topics of Interest

On five occasions, Ukrainian defense forces promptly detected the movement of Russian special forces sabotage groups and took military action against them.

Based on the video, Artan now appears to be eyeing the Kerch Bridge, in a rather literal sense.

Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac
Jeremy Dirac is a Deputy Managing News Editor for Kyiv Post. He’s been working in journalism for many years and has been focused on Ukrainian issues. Before joining Kyiv Post, he served as Ukraine Desk Editor for WhoWhatWhy.org and as Online News Editor for UATV Channel. He graduated from UMass Amherst in 2005 and learned the ropes as a cub reporter for The Recorder newspaper in Greenfield, Massachusetts.
MJ
MJ Guest 3 weeks ago
The Kerch Bridge should have been a first priority! It needs to be taken out as well as the bridge ends!

rhoneyman
rhoneyman Guest 3 weeks ago
Destroy the bridge, isolate Crimea, win the war.

