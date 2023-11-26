Russian air defense intercepted 9 drones across the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk regions on the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 26, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that several drones were downed in the areas of Naro-Fominsk, Podolsk, Odintsovo, and Ramenskoye city districts.
"No casualties or significant damage were reported," Sobyanin assured.
In response to the drone attack, both Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in Moscow temporarily suspended the reception and dispatch of aircraft.
According to Kommersant newspaper, 13 flights experienced delays, while three were canceled.
In the Tula region, Governor Alexey Dyumin reported the interception of two drones. One of them, losing control, crashed into an apartment building, resulting in damages to the glazing of three apartments.
A resident sustained a slight cut wound but received medical assistance.
Governor Alexander Bogomaz of the Bryansk region reported that five drones were shot down in the region.
On the eve of the incident, Ukraine downed 74 out of 75 Russian attack drones, in what Kyiv said was the biggest drone attack since the start of the invasion. The attack resulted in five people sustaining injuries, including 11-years-old girl.
The drone attack came as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, commemorating the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.
Ukraine Says Downed 14 Russian Drones Overnight
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (0)