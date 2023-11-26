Russian air defense intercepted 9 drones across the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk regions on the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 26, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that several drones were downed in the areas of Naro-Fominsk, Podolsk, Odintsovo, and Ramenskoye city districts.

"No casualties or significant damage were reported," Sobyanin assured.

In response to the drone attack, both Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in Moscow temporarily suspended the reception and dispatch of aircraft.

According to Kommersant newspaper, 13 flights experienced delays, while three were canceled.