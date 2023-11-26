Jussi Halla-aho, the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament, got a standing ovation in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada for delivering a speech entirely in Ukrainian on Holodomor Remembrance Day.

In his speech, Halla-aho stressed the need for a strong response to Russian imperialism, highlighting that the Kremlin only respects and responds to strength.

"The great disappointment lies in the fact that, despite all the naive optimism following the Cold War, the mentality and character of the Russian state have not changed. Both then and today, it does not respect international law or its obligations. It does not value life—neither its own nor others'," the Finnish speaker said.

Reaffirming Finland's support, Halla-aho assured ongoing assistance to Ukraine. Despite the slow decision-making process, he revealed that Finland has already sent 20 packages of military aid to Ukraine.

"Decisions on assistance are slow in coming, but they are made. As of today, Finland has sent 20 packages of military aid to Ukraine—and we will continue to support you for as long as necessary," the politician declared.

The event also featured representatives from the parliaments of Belgium, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Estonia, expressing solidarity with Holodomor Victims' Remembrance Day.