Russia has allegedly relocated the S-400 air defense systems from its Baltic coast in Kaliningrad to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, this move was undertaken to compensate for the air defense losses on the Ukrainian front by the end of 2023.

"Exceptional Russian air transport movements through November 2023 suggest that Russia has likely moved strategic air defence systems from its Baltic coast enclave of Kaliningrad, to backfill recent losses on the Ukraine front," stated the ministry.