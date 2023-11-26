Russia has allegedly relocated the S-400 air defense systems from its Baltic coast in Kaliningrad to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, this move was undertaken to compensate for the air defense losses on the Ukrainian front by the end of 2023.

"Exceptional Russian air transport movements through November 2023 suggest that Russia has likely moved strategic air defence systems from its Baltic coast enclave of Kaliningrad, to backfill recent losses on the Ukraine front," stated the ministry.

According to the report, the redeployment of the S-400 from Kaliningrad, which shares borders with NATO member states on three sides, indicates the "overstretch " the war has caused for some of Russia’s key, modern capabilities.

As of the morning of Nov. 24, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already destroyed 597 Russian air defense systems.

According to ISW, Kremlin is also reinforcing air defense over the Central Federal District.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Deputy News Editor and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
RELATED ARTICLES
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
12 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January Ukraine
12 hours ago
Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
By AFP
Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
16 hours ago
OPINION: Unfit for Purpose: OSCE Cannot Bring Peace to Ukraine and Moldova
By Vladimir Socor
Sponsored content

Comments ( 1)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Litabalia
Litabalia Guest 2 weeks ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

What was supposed to be a three day in the park has turned into S-400's,Putin remains a master strategist😂

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Heavy Snowfall Brings Traffic to a Halt on Key Ukrainian Highways
Next » Chatham House: Democracy in Ukraine