Russia has allegedly relocated the S-400 air defense systems from its Baltic coast in Kaliningrad to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
According to the British Ministry of Defense, this move was undertaken to compensate for the air defense losses on the Ukrainian front by the end of 2023.
"Exceptional Russian air transport movements through November 2023 suggest that Russia has likely moved strategic air defence systems from its Baltic coast enclave of Kaliningrad, to backfill recent losses on the Ukraine front," stated the ministry.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 November 2023.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 26, 2023
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/vl9UxypsV9
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/NnriPcPoJ3
According to the report, the redeployment of the S-400 from Kaliningrad, which shares borders with NATO member states on three sides, indicates the "overstretch " the war has caused for some of Russia’s key, modern capabilities.
As of the morning of Nov. 24, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already destroyed 597 Russian air defense systems.
According to ISW, Kremlin is also reinforcing air defense over the Central Federal District.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments ( 1)
What was supposed to be a three day in the park has turned into S-400's,Putin remains a master strategist😂