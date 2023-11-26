The Odesa-Reni highway is a no-go for all vehicles due to intense snowfall, and truck restrictions are now in place on the Kyiv-Odesa Highway.

The infrastructure service in the Odesa region issued the warning, confirming the M-15 Odesa-Reni highway being blocked, affecting all types of transportation heading to Bucharest.

The report mentions restrictions on heavy vehicles on the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa Highway, specifically between km 274+435 and km 466+700. This limitation is set to last for about 12 hours. Drivers are urged to wait out the weather and remain stationary.