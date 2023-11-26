The Odesa-Reni highway is a no-go for all vehicles due to intense snowfall, and truck restrictions are now in place on the Kyiv-Odesa Highway.

The infrastructure service in the Odesa region issued the warning, confirming the M-15 Odesa-Reni highway being blocked, affecting all types of transportation heading to Bucharest.

The report mentions restrictions on heavy vehicles on the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa Highway, specifically between km 274+435 and km 466+700. This limitation is set to last for about 12 hours. Drivers are urged to wait out the weather and remain stationary.

In the Izmail district, a Varna-Kyiv passenger bus skidded into a ditch without injuries to the 22 passengers. Law enforcement is helping drivers stuck in the snow.

On the Odesa-Reni highway, a truck carrying grain tipped over, the driver sustained no injuries in the incident.

Efforts are underway to handle the situation and make sure everyone impacted by the tough weather stays safe.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Deputy News Editor and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
