Rumors of tensions between Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) leader and President Volodymyr Zelensky have again surfaced and reportedly involved conversations with the US Secretary of Defense, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda (UP) but denied by the President’s Office.

In a meeting with Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin during his recent visit on Nov. 20, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, Valery Zaluzhny, allegedly said that he requires “17 million shells and $350-400 billion in forces and funds” to achieve the goal of liberating the entire territory of Ukraine, according to an unidentified source cited by UP.

The anonymous source, cited in the UP article, “The War Against Politics. What Is Really Going on Between Zelensky and Zaluzhny,” said: “He [Austin] was surprised, to put it mildly, because there are not [that] many shells in the whole world.”

Additionally, the source claimed that Zaluzhny complained to Austin about interference from the President’s Office.

The source said: “Well, it’s clear that the president also found out about such conversations. And they don’t promote trust.”

The source alleged that there is a belief within the president’s office that Zaluzhny’s dismissal could benefit his political career.

According to the source, a substantial portion of Zelensky’s team opposes the current commander-in-chief’s resignation, fearing negative ramifications for the war.

The alleged rift between Zaluzhny and Zelensky surface in early November when The Economist published an interview in which Zaluzhny declared that the war had “reached a deadlock.” In response, Zelensky rejected the notion of a “stalemate” at the front.

Another report from The Economist indicated a strained relationship between Zaluzhny and Zelensky, described as “terrible.”

However, officials from the President’s Office dismissed these claims as nonsensical, emphasizing unity in the face of external threats.

Kyiv Post has undertaken its own investigation on this matter, with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov saying: “There is no conflict. This is a fictional construct.”