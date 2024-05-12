The US Business Insider website reported on May 11 that Ukraine’s pilots are adopting a high-risk tactic first used by the US Air Force, helping to compensate for their numerical disadvantage in the face of Russian aviation assets.

It essentially involves pilots flying in an area they know to be covered by Russian air defenses and tempting them to switch on their target acquisition radars.

As soon as a Ukrainian aircraft has been painted, it can rapidly identify the source of the emissions and then launch a missile specifically designed to combat the air defense system. Weapons include the US-made AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM), which the US has supplied to Ukraine since mid-2022.

The aim is to strike the radar associated with Moscow’s surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems before they can lock onto the aircraft.

This type of operation is known as Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) or Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (DEAD). Developed during the Vietnam war, it was originally known as “Project Ferret” after the small, domesticated mammal used to attack and kill vermin in their den. It was later renamed “Wild Weasel” because Ferret had previously been used for a similar World War II operation.

The OSINTtechnical military commentator posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in February that showed the tactic being used, sometime in the summer of 2022, by a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft (NATO Flanker) flying at treetop level before launching a HARM: