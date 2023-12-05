The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck a number of targets in occupied Crimea in an overnight drone attack, sources have told Kyiv Post.

Military sources said a Nebo-M radar system was struck in the Baherovo settlement area, while a helicopter pad, a P-18 Terek radar system and a Baikal-1M anti-aircraft missile control system were struck near Strilkove.

“This is how our special service congratulated the occupiers on International Volunteer Day (celebrated on Dec. 5) and once again reminded them that Ukrainian land will literally burn under the feet of the invaders,” the source said.

No other details of the attack or confirmation of damage or casualties were given.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the attack on Tuesday morning but claimed 35 Ukrainian drones targeted the peninsula, all of which it said were intercepted and destroyed in what it described as a “terrorist attack.”

Moscow – which for over a year now has targeted Ukrainian cities with thousands of Kamikaze drones – said the attack was “foiled” with 22 being destroyed and 13 intercepted over the Azov Sea.

Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, hosts the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet and is a key supply route for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine.