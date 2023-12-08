Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally declared his candidacy to become Russia’s leader for a fifth term.

Putin told Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, a Russian military officer, about his decision to participate in the upcoming vote following an awards ceremony for army personnel at the Kremlin, state-run news agencies reported.

“We are very glad that the president has heard our request for nomination, the whole of Russia supports him,” Zhoga told the journalist following the talk with Putin, adding that “everyone at the front was worried and wondered if Putin would run.”

Once in the Kremlin, he said that he had decided “to ask the president about it.”

Soon following Zhoga's comments, the Kremlin published a video recording of Putin's conversation with him on Telegram. The dictator, in response to the plea to run for the presidency, says: “Thank you very much, I won't hide it, I had different thoughts at different times. But now, you're right, now is the time to make a decision. I will run for the post of President of the Russian Federation.”