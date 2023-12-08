A Russian soldier has claimed he was told by his superiors to burn the personal belongings of his dead and wounded comrades.

Speaking to Russian Telegram channel "Carefull, News" on the condition of anonymity, the member of the 394th regiment fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, said he was given a backpack containing phones, documents, and empty wallets.

"They gave me a bag and told me to burn it in the woods,” he said. “I took it, went to burn it, then realized what was lying there.

“When I was finally convinced of its contents, I just put it in another [bag], and burned this [empty] one.”