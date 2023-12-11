Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had a rare in-person conversation during Argentinian President Javier Milei’s inauguration on Dec. 10.

The conversation, which Zelensky described as “frank” but did not divulge the details, came amidst the backdrop of divisive opinions for aid to Ukraine in both the EU and the US, two of Ukraine’s major backers in its fight against Russia.

“It was as frank as possible – and obviously, it was about our European affairs,” he said.

The conversation came right before an EU summit due to take place today that would decide on weapon supplies and approve €50 billion ($54 billion) worth of financial aid to Ukraine, as well as Ukraine’s accession negotiations into the bloc.

Hungary has opposed both the accession and the upcoming financial aid.

Meanwhile, Orbán is set to meet with representatives from the Heritage Foundation, a US Republican think tank that has been vocally opposed to aid in Ukraine, where the group’s vice president, Victoria Coates, said “It’s time to end the blank, undated checks for Ukraine” in a social media post.