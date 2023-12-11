Kyiv Post is pleased and honored to share more good news with its readers and supporters.

Our publication and its Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo have just been given awards by Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications StratCom.

The awards state that they are in recognition of “your powerful support for Ukraine, in the information space, by persistently combatting Russian disinformation.”

The Center was established in 2021 under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine as one of the mechanisms for countering disinformation by joint efforts of the state and civil society. It focuses on “aiming to counter external threats, in particular information attacks of the Russian Federation."

Its mission is “to support the Ukrainian state in effectively managing communications and enhancing professional standards. We strive to make communications a core function of public administration and make government institutions open and transparent.

The Center’s partners include the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ministry of Information Policy of Ukraine, National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, National Institute for Strategic Studies, NATO Liaison Office, NATO Information and Documentation Centre, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, Embassy of the United Kingdom, UK Government, Embassy of the United States of America, and Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine.