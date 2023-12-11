Kyiv Post is pleased and honored to share more good news with its readers and supporters.

Our publication and its Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo have just been given awards by Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications StratCom.

The awards state that they are in recognition of “your powerful support for Ukraine, in the information space, by persistently combatting Russian disinformation.”

The Center was established in 2021 under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine as one of the mechanisms for countering disinformation by joint efforts of the state and civil society. It focuses on “aiming to counter external threats, in particular information attacks of the Russian Federation."

Its mission is “to support the Ukrainian state in effectively managing communications and enhancing professional standards. We strive to make communications a core function of public administration and make government institutions open and transparent.

The Center’s partners include the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ministry of Information Policy of Ukraine, National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, National Institute for Strategic Studies, NATO Liaison Office, NATO Information and Documentation Centre, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, Embassy of the United Kingdom, UK Government, Embassy of the United States of America, and Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine.  

EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
Similar topics of Interest

EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid

The 27 leaders will reconvene for an emergency summit early next year to try to hammer out a deal after intense wrangling at a two-day meeting in Brussels failed to budge Orban.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
1 hour ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Zelensky, Orban Have ‘Frank’ Talk Amidst Ukraine’s EU Membership Concerns
Next » Zelensky Met With Representatives of Ukrainian Community in Argentina