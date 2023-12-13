Dec. 12 – It's ATACMS time! Ukraine expressed its gratitude to its US partners at @DeptofDefense for providing such an effective weapon which gives Ukraine an opportunity for asymmetric responses to the occupiers.
What a fantastic machine. You are good at seek & find operations my sister. We may use this and old versions of these immediately to attack to gas pipes. What the hell are these stupid gas pipes designed for. They are there just to wake everybody up from long sleeps with giant explosions. Hit them all my sister, hit them all. And listen; someone is singing loud: Rage Against The Machine - Wake Up.
@ALFA BRAVO, What are u babbling about? Kiev was given only a few of ATACuMS and they just ran out of it. everyth comes w a heavy price ,so if such systems help Ukraine in war why is a counter-offensive deemed to fail? explain.