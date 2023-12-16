The European Parliament and EU member states struck an agreement on Friday, Dec. 15, on new rules to better protect media from interference and safeguard journalists' freedom.

"The agreement reached... is a testament to our commitment to fostering free and pluralistic media. For the first time, there will be safeguards in European law," German EU lawmaker Sabine Verheyen said.

Full Reporters Without Borders ( RSF )World Press Freedom index from May 2023 . Countries in green were rated "good", yellow means the press freedom situation is "satisfactory", orange is "problematic", dark orange is "difficult" and red is "very serious". Picture: RSF.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down Two Missiles, 20 Drones in New Attack
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down Two Missiles, 20 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
London Mayor Rejects Klitschko's Proposal to Send Scrapped Cars to Ukraine
18 hours ago
London Mayor Rejects Klitschko's Proposal to Send Scrapped Cars to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
19 hours ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
Next » Tens of Thousands Rally in Georgia to Celebrate EU Candidate Status