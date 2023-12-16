The European Parliament and EU member states struck an agreement on Friday, Dec. 15, on new rules to better protect media from interference and safeguard journalists' freedom.

"The agreement reached... is a testament to our commitment to fostering free and pluralistic media. For the first time, there will be safeguards in European law," German EU lawmaker Sabine Verheyen said.

Full Reporters Without Borders ( RSF )World Press Freedom index from May 2023 . Countries in green were rated "good", yellow means the press freedom situation is "satisfactory", orange is "problematic", dark orange is "difficult" and red is "very serious". Picture: RSF.