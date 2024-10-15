Is Germany Committed to Ukraine's Future? | Capital Questions

In this episode of "Capital Questions" Grzegorz Nawrocki takes us to Berlin to explore Germany’s shifting role in the EU. Once the powerhouse of European integration and economic strength, can Germany still lead in 2024? What does its commitment mean for the future of democracy in Europe and Ukraine’s victory?

Filmed at the prestigious Humboldt University (@HumboldtUni), where great minds like Albert Einstein and Karl Marx once roamed, the program explores crucial topics, such as Germany’s future in European integration and its stance on the Ukrainian conflict. Grzegorz Nawrocki is joined by top experts, including Stephen Bastos (Genshagen Foundation) @SGenshagen, Isabell Hoffmann @huettemann (Bertelsmann Foundation) @BertelsmannSt, Christian Johann (European Academy Berlin) @EABBerlin, and Bernd Hüttemann (European Movement Germany), to answer these essential questions. @ISPThinkTank