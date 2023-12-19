Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), confirmed on Monday’s national 24/7 newscast that HUR chief Lt.-Gen. Kyrylo Budanov’s wife, who had been poisoned in November along with other intelligence employees, was receiving therapy, but the poisoning was more complicated and extensive than first thought.

Although Marianna Budanova, the HUR chief’s wife, has now left hospital, she and the others who were poisoned at that time were still undergoing treatment.

“Her state of health is reasonable. Treatment is ongoing. She is no longer in hospital,” Yusov said. “This is a long course of treatment.”

On Dec. 4, Yusov confirmed to RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service and Ukrainian TV that Budanova had indeed been poisoned by heavy metals. “She is now undergoing a course of treatment, which is already coming to an end,” he said at that time.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials confirmed on Nov. 28 that Budanova, had been poisoned with “heavy metals” and hospitalized.

Yusov said that the doctors were fortunately able to make a quick diagnosis and start treatment early enough to hopefully prevent long-term consequences.

As for the investigation into the circumstances of the poisoning, Yusov said that the investigations were ongoing but the process was slow. “As soon as results can be communicated to the public, it will be done,” he said.

He assured the TV audience that “additional safety measures have been taken by HUR following the poisoning,” and that “all necessary actions and conclusions have been made.”

Ukrainian intelligence has also amended its security protocols and taken additional measures after the incident, although Yusov did not give any further details.