Latest

Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife Recovers from Poisoning, Faces Long Road Ahead - HUR
Budanov
Dec. 19, 2023
Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife Recovers from Poisoning, Faces Long Road Ahead - HUR
Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate has stepped up its security measures since the November poisoning of its chief’s wife and several of its staff, whose medical treatment continues.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv Confirms Creation of Battalion of Russians Who Want to Fight Against Putin
Russia
Oct. 25, 2023
Kyiv Confirms Creation of Battalion of Russians Who Want to Fight Against Putin
A spokesman from Ukrainian intelligence said that the “Siberian Battalion” is just the beginning and that Kyiv hopes to recruit many more Russian citizens willing to take up arms against Putin.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Budanov’s Colleagues ‘Often Try to Dissuade Him From Going on Missions’ EXCLUSIVE
Budanov
Oct. 24, 2023
Budanov’s Colleagues ‘Often Try to Dissuade Him From Going on Missions’
While many details about Kyrylo Budanov’s participation in military missions remain classified, details of some have been made public.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Putin Is Being Told ‘Everything is Going to Plan,’ Ukrainian Intel Says
War in Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
Putin Is Being Told ‘Everything is Going to Plan,’ Ukrainian Intel Says
In an exclusive interview, Ukrainian intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov said anyone who told the Russian President the real situation on the front line would face being sacked – or worse.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Putin Is Being Told ‘Everything is Going to Plan,’ Ukrainian Intel Says EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
Putin Is Being Told ‘Everything is Going to Plan,’ Ukrainian Intel Says
In an exclusive interview, Ukrainian intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov said anyone who told the Russian President the real situation on the front line would face being sacked – or worse.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
BSF Commander Sokolov ‘Anything But Fine’, Though ‘Liquidation Not Confirmed’ – Yusov EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
BSF Commander Sokolov ‘Anything But Fine’, Though ‘Liquidation Not Confirmed’ – Yusov
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Andriy Yusov, said “many brass hats were liquidated” but Admiral Sokolov’s fate was still unclear.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
‘A Shaman With Tambourines?’ – Kyiv Mocks Russia’s Latest Dubious Defense Tactic
Russia
Oct. 4, 2023
‘A Shaman With Tambourines?’ – Kyiv Mocks Russia’s Latest Dubious Defense Tactic
Russia’s latest attempt to protect its precious bomber fleet has been ridiculed, with Ukraine’s HUR describing it as an attempt to “deceive modern technologies with outdated methods.”
By Julia Struck
Ukraine Confirms Missile Attack in Crimea, Says Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Command Center Hit EXCLUSIVE
Crimea
Sep. 20, 2023
Ukraine Confirms Missile Attack in Crimea, Says Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Command Center Hit
Ukraine's National Resistance Center said that in Crimea, the main command post of Russia’s Black Sea fleet near Belbek airfield was hit by Ukrainian missiles on Wednesday morning.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine: 'Moscow City Attacked Because it is Putin’s Symbol of Prosperity' EXCLUSIVE
Drones
Aug. 18, 2023
Ukraine: 'Moscow City Attacked Because it is Putin’s Symbol of Prosperity'
Moscow City is the glittering home to skyscrapers, leisure complexes and Russian government offices – and is now the number one target for Ukrainian drone attacks.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukraine Issues Warning to Moscow Residents: ‘Expect More, Daily Attacks’ EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Aug. 11, 2023
Ukraine Issues Warning to Moscow Residents: ‘Expect More, Daily Attacks’
After another drone attack on Russia’s capital this morning, Ukrainian military intelligence told Kyiv Post there is a “certain justice” in how Moscow’s residents are feeling.
By Maryna Shashkova, Chris York