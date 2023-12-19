Latest
Budanov
Dec. 19, 2023
Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate has stepped up its security measures since the November poisoning of its chief’s wife and several of its staff, whose medical treatment continues.
Russia
Oct. 25, 2023
A spokesman from Ukrainian intelligence said that the “Siberian Battalion” is just the beginning and that Kyiv hopes to recruit many more Russian citizens willing to take up arms against Putin.
Budanov
Oct. 24, 2023
While many details about Kyrylo Budanov’s participation in military missions remain classified, details of some have been made public.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
In an exclusive interview, Ukrainian intelligence spokesperson Andriy Yusov said anyone who told the Russian President the real situation on the front line would face being sacked – or worse.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 19, 2023
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, a representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, Andriy Yusov, said “many brass hats were liquidated” but Admiral Sokolov’s fate was still unclear.
Russia
Oct. 4, 2023
Russia’s latest attempt to protect its precious bomber fleet has been ridiculed, with Ukraine’s HUR describing it as an attempt to “deceive modern technologies with outdated methods.”
Crimea
Sep. 20, 2023
Ukraine's National Resistance Center said that in Crimea, the main command post of Russia’s Black Sea fleet near Belbek airfield was hit by Ukrainian missiles on Wednesday morning.
Drones
Aug. 18, 2023
Moscow City is the glittering home to skyscrapers, leisure complexes and Russian government offices – and is now the number one target for Ukrainian drone attacks.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 11, 2023
After another drone attack on Russia’s capital this morning, Ukrainian military intelligence told Kyiv Post there is a “certain justice” in how Moscow’s residents are feeling.