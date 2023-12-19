An unnamed citizen of Ukraine was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, according to a statement released today by the Odesa Region Prosecutor’s Office.

The man had allegedly volunteered to spy on Ukraine for Russia’s FSB (Federal Security Service) and formed a network of informants in Odesa.

According to a press release from the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), the man was tasked with relaying the deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops in southern Ukraine after the invasion.

He was arrested in October after a counter-intelligence operation that lured him from Transnistria, the Russian-controlled enclave of Moldova, to the Odesa region, where he tried to recruit a female SBU employee.

The man, operating under the callsign “Skif,” is purported to have a long history of fighting for Russian forces. He left Ukraine for Moldova in the early 1990s to fight for the Russian separatists in Transnistria, then in Dagestan and Chechnya in Russia’s Caucasus region, as a member of the Russian special forces.

The SBU said the man had returned to Odesa in 2014 to help stage pro-Russian riots, after which he became wanted by the authorities and fled to Transnistria.