An unnamed citizen of Ukraine was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, according to a statement released today by the Odesa Region Prosecutor’s Office.
The man had allegedly volunteered to spy on Ukraine for Russia’s FSB (Federal Security Service) and formed a network of informants in Odesa.
According to a press release from the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), the man was tasked with relaying the deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops in southern Ukraine after the invasion.
He was arrested in October after a counter-intelligence operation that lured him from Transnistria, the Russian-controlled enclave of Moldova, to the Odesa region, where he tried to recruit a female SBU employee.
The man, operating under the callsign “Skif,” is purported to have a long history of fighting for Russian forces. He left Ukraine for Moldova in the early 1990s to fight for the Russian separatists in Transnistria, then in Dagestan and Chechnya in Russia’s Caucasus region, as a member of the Russian special forces.
The SBU said the man had returned to Odesa in 2014 to help stage pro-Russian riots, after which he became wanted by the authorities and fled to Transnistria.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (4)
I mind russia is worthless but the more you do all this the more I want to make a 5.7 x 28.5mm steel factory in russia
you guys want to be on thin ice until you're under the ice freezing and suffocating
karl is very attracted to snowbunnies especially ukrainian snowbunnies don't worry my dear but we do need an ammunition factory in western ukraine...
it's this embarrassment
I'm talking about manufacturing ammunition in western ukraine
you either have a snowbunny or a russian spy
take your pick
you guys have a snowbunny problem
is it the kyiv post?
is it the [state department]?
you guys have a snowbunny problem
we won't fight for you
you shoot yourselves in the foot