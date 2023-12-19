An unnamed citizen of Ukraine was found guilty of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, according to a statement released today by the Odesa Region Prosecutor’s Office.

The man had allegedly volunteered to spy on Ukraine for Russia’s FSB (Federal Security Service) and formed a network of informants in Odesa.

According to a press release from the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine), the man was tasked with relaying the deployment and movement of Ukrainian troops in southern Ukraine after the invasion.

He was arrested in October after a counter-intelligence operation that lured him from Transnistria, the Russian-controlled enclave of Moldova, to the Odesa region, where he tried to recruit a female SBU employee.

The man, operating under the callsign “Skif,” is purported to have a long history of fighting for Russian forces. He left Ukraine for Moldova in the early 1990s to fight for the Russian separatists in Transnistria, then in Dagestan and Chechnya in Russia’s Caucasus region, as a member of the Russian special forces.

The SBU said the man had returned to Odesa in 2014 to help stage pro-Russian riots, after which he became wanted by the authorities and fled to Transnistria.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
RELATED ARTICLES
‘How Do We Find 3 Million New Taxpayers?’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 20 War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
‘How Do We Find 3 Million New Taxpayers?’ – War in Ukraine Update for Dec 20
By John Moretti
Now ‘Mouse Fever’ is Impacting on Russia’s Combat Capability Russia
7 hours ago
Now ‘Mouse Fever’ is Impacting on Russia’s Combat Capability
By Kyiv Post
Key Highlights from Zelensky's Year-End Press Conference War in Ukraine
9 hours ago
Key Highlights from Zelensky's Year-End Press Conference
By Alisa Orlova
Sponsored content

Comments (4)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
thin ice
thin ice Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

I mind russia is worthless but the more you do all this the more I want to make a 5.7 x 28.5mm steel factory in russia

you guys want to be on thin ice until you're under the ice freezing and suffocating

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ukrainian snowbunnies
ukrainian snowbunnies Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

karl is very attracted to snowbunnies especially ukrainian snowbunnies don't worry my dear but we do need an ammunition factory in western ukraine...

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ukrainian snowbunnies
ukrainian snowbunnies Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

it's this embarrassment

I'm talking about manufacturing ammunition in western ukraine

you either have a snowbunny or a russian spy

take your pick

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ukrainian snowbunnies
ukrainian snowbunnies Guest 3 hours ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

you guys have a snowbunny problem

is it the kyiv post?
is it the [state department]?

you guys have a snowbunny problem

we won't fight for you

you shoot yourselves in the foot

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Kyiv to Potentially Close Metro Bridge for Repair
Next » Now ‘Mouse Fever’ is Impacting on Russia’s Combat Capability