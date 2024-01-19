Ukraine’s military intelligence has confirmed it was behind drone attacks that left an oil depot in the Bryansk region of Russia ablaze and damaged a gunpowder factory in Tambov.

When asked if it was behind the strikes, a source in the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR), told Kyiv Post: “Yes. The oil depot is on fire, and (damage) is being clarified at the (Tambov) plant.”

In the morning, local Russian Telegram channels shared footage of a fire at an oil depot in the city of Klints, Bryansk region.

The Russian defense ministry had claimed the drone was “destroyed,” and the Ukrainian attack was “foiled.”

Later, the governor of the region, Oleksandr Bogomaz, confirmed the attack on the facility which is owned by Rosneft, saying that the Russian military “was able to suppress the drone by means of radio-electronic warfare.”

Bogomaz claimed that when the drone was destroyed, it managed to drop ammunition on the oil depot, as a result of which the fuel tanks caught fire. Russian sources report that there were no casualties.

A video released by the governor and reposted on social media shows that the fire at the oil depot is significant, with a huge column of black smoke visible.