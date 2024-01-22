According to the Head of the Office of Ukraine’s President, Andriy Yermak, he and Kyiv’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, plan to hold a three-way meeting with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó in Uzhhorod, Ukraine on Jan. 29.

Yermak said in an interview with “Interfax-Ukraine” that both sides had agreed “to spend as many hours as necessary to discuss all the issues” in advance of a proposed meeting between President Zelensky and Hungary`s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“We are definitely moving towards a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban. This will be the core task during our meeting … on Jan. 29 in Uzhhorod,” he said.

He went on: “[our aim] will be to discuss all the issues and come to an understanding of when, where and with what potential agreements a meeting could take place between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Hungary”.

Yermak said he and Kuleba “want to go over the whole range of issues.

“We have many of them. Hungary is our neighbor. Hungary is a member of the European Union and NATO. Therefore, we must talk and establish a constructive dialogue” Yermak added.

Earlier Szijjártó argued that bilateral talks between President Zelensky and Hungary's Orban “make sense if it will produce results.”