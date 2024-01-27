Ukrainian special forces have released dramatic headcam footage showing them storming a Russian position in the Donetsk region and taking two POWs.

In a post on Telegram, the Special Operations Forces (SSO) said the “successful raid” was carried out by “distracting the enemy with RGP-40 fire” while other soldiers “came up close to the enemy from the rear.”

It added: “Soldiers of the [8th separate regiment of the SSO] cleared the stronghold, two enemy servicemen were captured.

“Spoiler: the three-minute video will give a full understanding of the audacity and professionalism of SSO operators.”