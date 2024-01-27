Ukrainian special forces have released dramatic headcam footage showing them storming a Russian position in the Donetsk region and taking two POWs.

In a post on Telegram, the Special Operations Forces (SSO) said the “successful raid” was carried out by “distracting the enemy with RGP-40 fire” while other soldiers “came up close to the enemy from the rear.”

It added: “Soldiers of the [8th separate regiment of the SSO] cleared the stronghold, two enemy servicemen were captured.

“Spoiler: the three-minute video will give a full understanding of the audacity and professionalism of SSO operators.”

Kyiv Post could not independently verify the time or location of the footage.

The RGP-40 is a Polish grenade launcher built on a revolver-type design, featuring a six-charge swing-out rotating drum magazine.

The six 140 mm drum charging chambers are designed for the utilization of cartridges adhering to two NATO standards: 40x46 LV (Low Velocity) and 40x51 MV (Medium Velocity). In the first version, the firing range extends up to 400 meters, and in the second - 800.

Each of the six high-explosive fragmentation grenades covers an area of 20x60 meters with fragments. The RGP-40 boasts a rate of fire of up to 12 rounds per minute.

Earlier the week, the SSO posted a video on Telegram showing them engaging and destroying Russian observation posts and eliminating five Russian soldiers in the southern sector of the front line.

According to the post, operators from the 73rd Maritime Center of the SSO were conducting special reconnaissance in the southern direction when they encountered manned Russian observation posts.

“The UAV complex crew destroyed the targets by dropping munitions from a drone equipped with a thermal imager,” the message accompanying the video read.

